Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

You Can't Get There From Here
Never confuse small income with stupidity. Since childhood I have been exposed to exposés of the poverty of Appalachia, and how little resources limited the ability of us hillbillies to get ahead or educated. As I say, never confuse income with intelligence. Income might mean resources are limited, but intelligence comes from what you started out within and how it's cultivated. Just what is intelligence? I've known several people with quite a bit of book learning, but a bit short on common sense. If you've spent your life in a book, all you know is that one book. If you've spent your life in an art gallery, all you know is the art only in that gallery, if you've spent your life in the country, or particularly on a farm, you have a world of knowledge.
Hill kids begin following people around the farm as soon as they can walk. Mom used to carry babies to the field in a cardboard box, so they actually slept in the shade of the trees in nature's nursery. They learn song and reading at church, from hymnals and the Bible. They advance to reading the pictures in the Progressive Farmer and Farmers almanac. They learn about constellations and galaxies and comets from their nightly trips to the outhouse or sitting on the porch, while practicing their ornithology skills learning to call up owls and whippoorwills. They know bugs or insects up close and personally. They experience livestock and animal husbandry first hand. They know soil and trees and tools and mechanics. They can build a fire with minimal effort, hold machinery together with sea grass string, a baccer stick and homemade clamps. They understand where babies come from, and how to burp, rock, feed or diaper them. They can grow food, can it and cook meals at early age.
They may not be able to explain how far a city block is, but they can guess distance in acres or miles almost to the foot. They know milk doesn't grow in plastic jugs or hamburger wasn't born in a styrofoam board covered in plastic wrap. They may have problems flagging a cab, but can drive a large farm implement over terrain that would scare the bejeebers out of a slicker. By now they've borrowed or traded with the neighbor the works of Shakespeare, read The Last of the Mohicans, and can work crossword puzzles in ink. They are friendly until you give them reason not to be, are giving and caring, and don't judge people by what's parked in the garage or locked up in a bank.
Yep, never confuse the lack of luxury with lack of intelligence... Hillbillies are world travelers too, it's just we can see our world sitting out back while whittling under a maple tree.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
