Waiting for Another
Some think it begins with a simple single flake tumbling downward from the darkened skies, but that just isn’t so. Perhaps it begins with the star within the moon’s halo, or the plumes of smoke that settle to the ground after failing to gain energy for height. Many an oldster would predict its arrival by watching the layers of snow lying in the shadows of a building or hillside. Those oldsters address it as one snow lying around waiting for another. Out next to the barn in the northern shade of the shed, where the weak and watery winter sun seldom warms the ground, is a white patch, stubbornly waiting for the next round of weather to join it. Oddly, this strip of shadowed ground if usually the first place to decorate its grasses with the tiny blue and purple faces of tiny spring violets. But today, the white icy blanket of week old snow holds only a promise of things to come.
Mom and Pap headed out early this morning to get the grocery shopping done prior to the snow’s arrival. With the meal, flour, coffee and such laid in, the cattle fed, and hellions having gotten their weekly allotment of penny candy, there’s nothing left to do but wait for the onset of what the weather prevaricators have been calling for. There’s plenty of stoker coal, the kerosene cans are topped off, oil lanterns filled with their wicks trimmed, and little kids expectantly making frequent trips to the windows to see if the snow has arrived yet. Like all Saturdays, there’s a kettle of soupbeans on cooking, and cornbread baking. Yesterday the washing machine was hauled into the kitchen to warm over night, along side tubs and buckets of water. This morning saw the kitchen victuals being cooked on one side of the room while the washing machine chugged the laundry on the other side. Out back, under the darkening sky is loads of school clothes and work clothes hanging from clothes lines. As the laundry hanging from lines strung across the living room become dry and are folded, they will be replaced by pieces of laundry frozen stiff from the outdoor elements.
There are family members seated about the living room, trying to live life between the toes of socks and the dangling shirtsleeves pegged onto the lines by wooden pins. An excited youngster has noticed the flakes starting to fall outside and excitedly announce this to all. It’s as if the many patches of old snow have ceased to exist to them under the excitement of a fresh clean coating. The occasional flakes pick up speed and numbers, becoming more like white veils of gauze draping the countryside. It’s true there is nothing prettier than a pure white coating of tender snowflakes layering across the world. Some think it begins with a simple single flake tumbling downward from the darkened skies. And some, like the old timers believe it began on the heels of one waiting for another.
I just wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
