Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Taylor’s Drive In
The crowd and cars start showing up at the drive in late Friday afternoon and becomes a continuous stream of activity throughout the evening. The owners, Hugh and Mollie, have had more students passing to and thru their doors at the drive in and roller rink than most local high schools combined. I guess in some quirky kinda way, Taylor’s drive-in is also a facility of higher learning. During the bright hours of morning it serves as the gathering hole for the local “liars” club, that recognizable gathering of fellars who sit around drinking coffee and seeing who can stretch the truth the most. As the day morphs into the resolve called afternoon, the locals stopped in for some dinner, ordering cheeseburgers and fries off the menu. Mid-afternoon has the gatherers thinning out, and the air fills with the calm that precedes the storm.
The roller rink directly across the highway attracts a large following Friday and Saturday, with folks of all ages dropping in to try their hands at roller skating circles around the floor. Lap after lap is made, filled with music, laughter and tension found within the often shaky situation of puppy love and infatuation. Taylor’s. Not just a location, but a adventure. Sitting on the main highway that connects the past to the future. It’s untelling how many cheeseburgers have crossed the counter, or how many milkshakes, or glasses of pop have made their way from the kitchen to table. Just pull up and flash your lights. At once a smile and order pad appeared. Your order was taken, but the smile was given.
Across the heart and soul of small town America, the same scene plays out. It’s all exactly the same, with only the names and faces being different.
The cheery facade of a youthful hangout, holding down a stretch of town located mid way between what is and what will be. Car hops delivering your treats as if they were precious cargo. The faint sound of a juke box coming at you thru the air over the mechanical roar of James Dean wanna-be’s. The louder roar of teenage hearts running in place, hopeful, with dreams and expectations. Its late Friday afternoon and time to get the party started. Fasten your seat belt, it’s gonna be the ride of a life time!
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
