Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

KaBoom
KaBoom. The loud sound came from the west, a hill or two over, and it was loud enough to bring up all heads bent concentrating on an old western novel or current TV show. Eyebrows popped up, and even Pap who hasn't heard normal conversation in years even reckoned he'd heard a sound like thunder. It was dark outside, but one or two of us at a time went to filtering outside to see what was going on. London was having fireworks at the drive-in tonight, but they would only appear as flickering or flashing of light in the southern sky. KaBoom, there it was again, a low rumbling that seemed to tremor the ground and give a little rattle to the window glass. Pap says its somebody setting off dynamite for the Fourth. He says setting off dynamite in the dark would be a good way to blow your hand or head off.
It's hot out tonight, the house being even hotter, so we start settling in on and around the porch. Not much going on out tonight. Maybe a lightening bug here or there, and off in the distance there's the sound of somebody's hounddog challenging an unwelcome visitor. Mom says if we watch the sky over towards Terrill's creek way we might see some heat lightening. Some of our worst storms comes from over that way, but most of our weather comes out of the west.
I asked Pap if they celebrated the 4th of July when he was a boy. He said back then you could buy fireworks just about anywhere, and most all young boys had then out firing them and hooting and hollering. Young kids had cap pistols that were loaded with rolls of red paper that had dots of explosive on them that made a kapow sound when the hammer struck the dot. He said housewives banged pots and pans and anybody that could play a musical instrument did so. And a lot of old men gathered up on a porch or around a barn whittling, drinking a bit, and after a few sips even cut loose with a raucous version of Yankee Doodle. Some folks got together and had campfires and singings, and others just sat on their porches listening to others carry on..
Pap recalled how during depression times there wasn't much celebrating of any kind, but later, during war times the mood of the people became more patriotic and the celebrating became more patriotic along with it. He said the newspaper and radio talked about patriotic parades and fireworks and flags. So, I asked him what he did on most July 4th's. He said his Ma put him up to celebrating in the blackberry patch or picking beans. We laughed, cause I reckon we'll be out celebrating in the blackberry patch ourself this week, and we'll celebrate picking cucumbers and beans and the only fireworks we'll see will be in the baccer patch, or corn field if Mom catches anybody slacking off or not doing what they are told. Mom can reign a lot of fireworks on your head if you don't follow her directives. KaBoom!
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
