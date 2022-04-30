Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

If a Tree Falls and There’s No one around
When you shake the branches of the family tree, you will occasionally come up with a few people you are familiar with, some you feel pleased to know they share the same DNA as yourself, and others you'd just as soon not have hidden in its boughs. Pap, Oldest Sister and I began work on his tree more than 35 years ago, and was able to get a good foundation largely thanks to Pap's terrific inquisitive mind and stellar memory.
After both Pap and Oldest Sister passed I lost "heart" for lack of a better word, and let it lapse for quite some time. Presently I'm not able to get out and do the field work or sit for long times in a chair pouring over records, but thanks to the work we had completed, and this here new fangle gadget called a computer, I am able to do vast amounts of research in my frequent rest periods.
Some of the more notables, we had easily found hanging within the branches of the family tree, was General Francis Marion (my 5th great grand uncle) known to those keen in the studies of the revolutionary war, as the "Swamp Fox." Also from that same limb of the tree is Elias Howe (my 3rd great half-uncle), the inventor of the American sewing machine. Because my tree had several notables, much of the history of the ancestors is pretty easily traced, so much so, that the shear number of begats get a mite overwhelming. One person I came across, though not a direct ancestor, but one who shared a set of great great great, etc grandparents, was Davy Crocket/Crocketagne (whose father was a 6 or 7th great grand uncle) . Many of you will be familiar with his name and character. While he and others of his family are recognized for their historical feats and participation in government, I have always enjoyed some of the quotes associated with and attributed to him. Such as "too big for their britches" and "you go to hell, I'm going to Texas. And let us not forget the hit song of 1955 boasted one of his accomplishments as being to have “kilt a barr.”
Along my lines, I find Patrick Henry to have been my 5th great uncle. While never boasting about killing any bears, he did proclaiming in a speech in front of the 2nd Virginia Convention that he desired death if he could not attain liberty. Along the way my family has a couple presidents, Calvin Coolidge and Gerald Ford (both paternal cousins) in their midst, as well as a Kentucky governor and of course a cousin born locally (in Jackson County) who was the First Lady of Kentucky during the terms her husband, Louis Nunn held the Governor’s office.
My guess is that most all of us have several notables in our family tree if we shook the limbs hard enough to jar them loose. My name dropper kin are important to me, not because of who they were or what feat the performed, but because I love the way history has a way of circling around in our life’s to bring us surprises. I can look at the portraits and paintings documented because of history, and examine them for likenesses to my families modern day features. I think we should all take interest in history to give us better perception of the present and future times. After all, you never know what fruits and nuts might be hanging out on your tree.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.