Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

I’m Grateful
Let’s face it, it’s been an odd year, but if we’re able to wade thru the misery of being on expanded house quarantine, there are still plenty of things to be thankful for. Sure, we don’t have the liberty or freedom to go gallivanting about as we’d like, but remember all those times you looked about your personal existence and wished you had more time to stay home and enjoy the things you’d worked so hard to achieve. Now is the perfect time to soak in all the nuances that makes your life a reflection of who you really are.
Remember the pilgrims? You know those folks with the odd hats and buckles on their shoes? Well, at their first celebration of thanksgiving, it was less about who could bake the most pies or shop the most pre-Christmas bargains, or even which tailgate barbecue to attend, and more about being thankful that they had survived to participate in another day. Imagine being separated from your family by thousands of miles of rolling oceans, living in rough hewn quarters with even harsher furnishings, being surrounded by denizens, habitat and varmints all determine to bring you to your knees. Then add a disease, brought from the mother country by rats, called leptospirosis and infecting the population; a previous exploring ship had carried the infected vermin and wiped out a previous attempt to colonize. And you wonder, just how did they find anything to be thankful for?
If we can keep in mind that thanksgiving is about being thankful for what we have. It is not what we’d like to have, or dreams of wanting what your neighbors have, or even about what we used to have. It’s that we woke this morning, with plenty of ground under us, lots of sky above us and all the air we’d like to breath. It’s not complaining about not getting to spend the day with grandchildren or grandparents or family members who are too fragile to risk. It’s not waking in the middle of the night to bake a big bird or dice the celery. It’s not about decorating the house, watching the games or anything beyond being grateful for what the moment holds.
I would like to be with family and friends today, but I’m grateful and deeply thankful that they are safe in their homes, and that I’m safe as well. I’d love a bowl of cranberry celebration salad, but I’m grateful for what I have. I’d love to get out and stir freely looking over bargains and such, but I’m glad that I have a place of refuge. God has been good to me. He blessed me with a unique family, wonderful memories and that is by far more than many have. I am thankful.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
