Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Under Cover Agent
The sun is shining a spot light thru the window, not seeming to care that it’s Saturday morning and I don’t need to get up early. Clamping my eyelids more tightly closed, I try to lock it out and made an effort to dig in deeper under the cover. The house is cool this morning, signaling that Mom hasn’t had time to crank up the heat yet. I can hear the murmur of her and Pap talking over breakfast, and can smell the aroma of biscuits fresh from the oven. If I were a morning person, I’d bounce right up to have a hot breakfast. But I’m not a morning person today. I’m gonna enjoy a Saturday morning lie in. Judging by the chill in the air and the brightness of the sun, my guess is that there is a generous frost scattered about. The past couple mornings we’ve headed out to school with a thick frost on the countryside. Frost, like snow, looks awfully pretty on a postcard, but not so much when you’re heading out thru it going to school. Your toes, nose, ears and fingers get cold, and there’s little you can do except hunch down in your coat a bit deeper and go on.
Mom and Pap are putting their coats on heading to the barn to care for the Bossy’s. At least one younger sibling has the TV on watching cartoons. Like clockwork, after milking is done this morning, the folks will head to Baldwin’s store to get groceries, and once back, Mom will watch a few cartoons with everyone else. With it being cold, our customary kittle of soupbeans will definitely be a crowd pleaser at dinner and easy to fix.
According to the weatherman, we’re supposed to have some rain next week, so this is probably going to be our last free Saturday for a bit. But, that’s okay, cause baccer stripping is what will allow us to have a good Christmas. Realizing that sleep wasn’t going to revisit, no matter how deeply I hide under the cover, I begin the process of getting up. A few goose bumps later, Me and my shoes are warming next to the stove. Jabbing you cold toes in a cold shoe is painful and a guaranteed way to have cold feet the rest of the day, so giving them a warm up next to the stove helps.
The biscuits are still warm. Mom had stirred up some brown sugar syrup this morning and I reheated it to ladle a couple spoons full over my opened biscuits. It’s not really a thick syrup, just brown sugar and water mixed and boiled a bit to combine. Not deeply sweet, but just enough to satisfy the tastebuds. The best part is that it’s hot and warms the innards. There’s not much going on today, I’m just gonna enjoy this rare time of not having a lot to stuff to do. I hope that you enjoy your day as well.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
