Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The dark of evening falling just seem to draw attention to the cool damp air. We’re gathered around sharing bowls of popcorn from a large dishpan. Some are watching a variety show on television, some with their nose buried in a western of some sort and a couple drawing on sheets of scrap paper that Mom saves for just that purpose. Trick or Treat hours are officially over and the porch light has been turned out. Mom is working a crossword puzzle as she sits in her favorite chair. Next to her Pap is eased back in his favorite chair with a sheet of news print folded so that he can take his nub of a pencil and fill the round letters with shading. Everyone mindlessly reaches a hand into their bowl of popcorn and munches on the still warm, salty treat.
Mom and Pap discuss the few children that had braved the dark and damp elements. Only a few come this far out, but a cute few they were. One or two with store bought costumes and masks, and others had used their imagination and regular items to fashion creatively. Some of the kids we recognized, some not. The folks talk about how there wasn’t much trick or treating back in their youth. Pap said when he was a kid there wasn’t really any kind of Halloween revelry. He said there wasn’t much candy to be had, most people being too poor to afford sweets. Those that did go out on Beggars Night and Halloween came home with an apple or turnip or even a sweet tater, and if they were lucky, maybe a house had pulled some taffy or made popcorn balls with molasses. Some teens did set out into the night for the purpose of mischief, but most folks tried to keep a wary eye about their places to protect against harmful tricks.
Folks tried to gather their turnip and punkins before the mischief night, but fodder shocks and hay stacks were structures that needed to be observed, as both were temptations for torching. In those days, stacking the hay into neatly built piles protected it from the rain and snows of winter while keeping it handy to feed or bed the livestock. Corn was bundled in shocks so it could continue to dry in the field, but it cleared the large part of fields and gardens so cover crops could be planted. Corn is a crop that deeply depletes the soil, making cover crops necessary. After the corn dried in the shocks, any remaining cobs of corn were plucked off to be shelled and the dried stalks were chopped into small pieces to be fed to the cattle. The shocks were bundled using small stalks to tie around it and leafs were braided or twisted to form cords to tie it together. They could be safely moved around without breaking open. Any that weren’t used thru the winter would later be plowed into the ground, or burned in the field for potash.
Some folks used the shocks to hide their punkins inside to protect from the frost and mild freezes; some even fixed them so farm dogs could use them as their winter shelter. Mom said farm machinery that cuts, harvests and bundles crops have about made stacks and shocks a thing of the past. Speaking of past, it’s getting past time to gather the bowls and take them to the kitchen. Time to get ready for bed. Tomorrow morning will come soon enough, best be prepared.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
