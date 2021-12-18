Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

And Checking it Twice
Just inside the left side door of the kitchen cabinet is a small finishing nail carefully tacked into the door with a pencil on a string attached. Mom gathers bits of scrap paper, empty advertisement envelops and the plain backs of junk mail and cuts them into note paper about 2-1/2” wide and 3-4” high. These slips of paper are pushed onto the nail to be used for grocery lists. On Saturday mornings, just as Mom heads out the door to go grocery shopping, she grabs the list and gives it a checking over, and checks things over to see if we are in need of other articles that hadn’t made the list. Much like Santa, Mom gives her list a couple checks. Though we only live a mile from the store, trips cost gas money, and also takes time. Of course, it’s possible we could stop at the store on our way home from the church school, but no one wants to add toting groceries to the list of things we’re already toting back and forth, such as that dreadful book about the last day of a Salesman’s life.
Mom said she was going to do a bit of extra shopping this morning, trying to get in a few extras for our Christmas Day that’s about 2-weeks out. On Christmas, we don’t do any.cooking except for breakfast. After we open our gifts and check our stockings, Mom always fixes a big breakfast, with biscuits, eggs, home ground sausage, gravy and lots of jellies. We all enjoy this, as almost all of us think breakfast is the best foods in the world. The day before Christmas, we’ll do most of the cooking and baking, and Christmas Day we’ll only need to warm the food up. There’ll be big kettles of our favorite foods, including soupbeans, and chicken and dumplings. Mom will get a hen, with lots of yellow fat on it, stew it the day before, and while she makes biscuits for breakfast on Christmas morn, roll out some dumplings. Now to some it might sound like Mom’s doing a lot of cooking, and for us it would be, but she’s someone who has made biscuits and gravy every morning for decades, she can almost do it one handed with her eyes closed.
If the store has a good price on bologna, she’ll get a couple pounds of it, some bread and chips, and for a couple days everyone can have sandwiches if they prefer, and then for the following days, sandwiches and leftovers. Mom always puts out fruit, nuts and candies for us to enjoy, and Christmas is the one time of the year we can have a whole bottle of pop. Pap will carry in a wooden crate with a variety of pop, from RC that is strong enough to come out your eyes and ears when you take a big drink, to Nehi grape and orange. One year there was chocolate pops called Little Brownies. Brownies is another name for elves. Mom’s fruitcake, as well as another cake or two will be set out for people to serve themselves as they want. It’s a very festive time. A time to not worry about school, or homework, or stripping baccer, or getting this done or that done. It’s a grand time. And it all starts with Mom making her list and checking it twice.
I just wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
