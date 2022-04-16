Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Pillar to Post
Before he became a pillar of the GrayHawk Reformed Church, Reverend DeForrest was one of the many support posts that helped hold the church school together at Annville. A shepherd of a man, who undertook the responsibility not only to tend the physiological needs of the sheep, but also to shelter, protect, lead and tender to injuries that fell upon their numbers. A subtle man who understood bold initiatives to meet the basic wants of those of his community, whether they shared his faith or not.
A kind man, a godly man, whose great height could have easily allowed him to command attention and support, but who chose to allow his patient ways and calm voice to draw those with needs into his circle. A man of faith who chose to share his faith and use his gifts to bring the lost home. While giving the appearance of having great concern for our community, he manages readily to avoid any appearance of being drawn into cliques or political interest. Always available to offer concern and prayers, to step in with offers to help or providing connections to others who can serve best.
When an urgent and apparent need became evident that medical equipment needed by many in our community was too expensive for many, Preacher DeForest organized a “closet” so to speak of medical appliances donated, did needed repairs when possible, and then set up a means of lending out to those with needs. It’s been a godsend to many, allowing the sick or injured to be tended in the privacy of home, and allowing families the luxury of spending precious extra time together.
Reverend DeForest’s most special gift is his ready handshake of firm and reassuring comfort and his gracious and humbling prayer. He offers up a personal and reaching prayer that brings comfort and healing. No one who has ever been in his presence has ever parted without feeling touched by his compassion and words of promise. It’s easy to see how this man, who came to teach at a local parochial school, opened an avenue thru our community that took him from being just a post, to planting him as an integral pillar of form and function within our home lands.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.