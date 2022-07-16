Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Time to Talk
What a picture the green trees make, like giant gardens dotting across the hillside. Sitting with Mom and Pap on the front porch, discussing the used-to-be's and the way-back-then's and the sight in front of us is summer time pretty. Off ahead in the distance is the roof and clock tower of Lincoln Hall at the church school. Over to the right is the flat that leads out onto the top of Tank Hill, and farther over is the lonely pine trees that rustle in the evening breeze. Occasionally a mourning dove will chant her woeful tune, and off in the distance you can hear someone's hound dogs barking and going on as if it were feeding time.
Mom talks about growing up over at Moores Creek in the old storehouse where her Dad ran the store and a small mill for grinding corn. Her Mom was the post mistress. Times were hard for them, Mom says they were as poor as Job's turkey, and thanks to a healthy crop of chickens, depended often on the sale of eggs, and a lot of their meals consisted of cornbread and eggs. While Granny tended to her postal business, the daughters tended to the housework, cooking and care of the little ones. Some times when supplies were needed for the post office, either she or one of the kids would travel by foot or horse over to Sugar Camp and catch the train, or travel on by hoss to East Bernstadt. Sometimes when they got supplies for the post office they would alternate with the post office at Annville in getting them. As a matter of fact, the first time Pap saw Mom was when as a young girl she rode the family horse from Moores Creek thru Bond to Annville to deliver some stamps to the Annville post office. She was a young teenager, long back hair pulled back in a braid, sitting very upright in the saddle. Pap decided then he would wait till she grew up, and then go courting.
Pap not only loved Mom, but came to adore her mother as well. Yes, this is Granny who greatly influenced our young lives. Granny lived a rough life, and had every reason to become mean spirited, but didn't. She often talked with Pap about people they both knew, and she like him was interested in the "old folks" and used-to-be's." Pap and Mom both say I would have greatly enjoyed knowing her on an adult level and would have so loved listening to her reminisce. She freely spoke of her ancestors and heritage, and her mind and memory were very strong and forthcoming. I'm afraid that talking has become a dying art. No one sits on the porch or under the shade of the tree and talks. Everyone has got too much to do and no time to stop. Grandchildren won't know the used-to-be's or how to crumble their cornbread into their milk glass for dessert. People will forget how to make breakfast gravy, or how to patch a bicycle tire. Who will remember how long a setting hen sits till the eggs hatch, or how to cut bossy's horns off so she don't butt you with a sharp point.
Who will remember how to look for cut worms in the seedlings or how to knock the tater bugs into the little can of coal oil to get rid of them. Who will tell the young'ens how to plait or braid a rope with three strands or crack a whip, of that Prince Albert cans were the best fishing worm holder. I guess now would be a good time to get ready for dogwood winter while a few of us still remember it.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories
