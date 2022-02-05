Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Time Waits For No One
You likely don’t remember Mag, or any of her family. They lived in the sharp curve after passing our house. Hers was a small house, like so many standing from that era, covered in red tar paper designed to resemble some sort of brick type pattern. The old house was one story, just a few small rooms oddly cobbled together, with a below ground, cellar type space located under a door located in the kitchen floor. It wasn’t big enough to call it a room, and certainly not a completed cellar, but just big enough that a few shelves fit the walls for storing canned goods, or supplies needing cool storage. A linoleum rug lay atop the doorway that opened upward, with an odd shaped set of wooden stairs going down into the hole.
As Miz Mag aged, she became less robust and more fretful, and not quite capable of staying by herself through the nights, though she was actually pretty capable of tending to her own needs and business. Her house was positioned next to a short driveway atop a high bank just off the road. It was located in a very dark and creepy area, that in spite of being a short stones throw from the road, was hidden back behind the bushes and weeds that dotted the knoll. Oldest Sister stayed with her for a time, and then Other Sister took over when Oldest Sister found other responsibilities. Though it was located less than a half mile from home, the topography of the area kept us from seeing or hearing anything from Miz Mag’s residence. Her closest neighbor on the other side did live a bit closer, but the placement of the house sitting back from the road made it difficult to be seen from that direction as well.
The Sister’s (in turn) would stop in each day on their way home from school to visit, or on regular occasions would deliver milk, buttermilk or butter to take to Miz Mag on their way thru. The stretch of road between our house and Miz Mag’s, was graveled each year by the road department and occasionally graded to even the surface that tended to have ruts in a corrugated tin effect. It was a lonely stretch of road, requiring the traveler to sojourn thru a creepy area, of a deep valley with trees heavily placed on both sides of the highway. Old Man Neighbor told us this eerie stretch was known as Haunted Holler, but Pap says it was once known as the Hundley Holler where sounds traveled rather easily, carrying the cadence of children’s laughter and babies crying up the branch of consolidated streams. Located back to the right, several hundred feet back, was a small cemetery, with a dozen or so graves scattered in a small area. This collection of graves spoke of an odd collection of mix and match folks of the area. One corner with infant children of Miz Mag taken before they had opportunity to prosper, another corner having two gentlemen of like names, once neighbors, not related.
As time grows and vines climb thru the years, the area undergoes subtle change. Gone is the huge holly tree with an opulence of red berries. Gone is the pear tree and the snowball bush and the lilacs and fruit trees. All that’s left to document the passage of ages are crumbs of the life that once was. Field stones and civil war monuments erupting from the dirt as if the were preparing to take root with shoots preparing to break forth from the ground. It’s been said that time waits for no man, and I agree. I’m convinced that time is disrespectful to the rocks of ages.
I wear schools now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
