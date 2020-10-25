Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Cream Cake and God
One by one, each of us climbed down from the yellow church-school Sunday bus. Pretty much like every Sunday I can recall, we enter the house after leaving the church just moments ago, to find Mom in perfect control of Sunday dinner. There wouldn’t be any huge feast like you see in the Progressive Farmer magazine, and there wouldn’t be a heaping platter of some sort of roast or such, but you could bet there would be plenty good wholesome comfort food. Maybe chicken and dumplings, maybe a meatloaf, but definitely she would have taters on boiling ready to be mashed, and a iron skillet heating in the oven to put a golden crust on a big pone of cornbread. Youngens entering thru the back door (family always uses the back door) and then disappearing like ghosts in a Clorox factory. Everyone knows you gotta change out of your Sunday school clothes and into play clothes at once.
Kids of all sizes and ages start reappearing like a magician’s rabbit, and Mom starts directing traffic. One is instructed on stirring up a skillet of bread, another will be mashing the taters, another one will chop up the cabbage for slaw, and so forth. One person will be assigned the special task of stirring up a cake, a vanilla white cream cake, completely homemade, and begging for a dollop of whipped cream to top it off. I can’t say I can ever remember seeing a recipe for it, and I dare say neither could any of my siblings, so we must have each been born with the recipe woven into our DNA strands. I can’t ever recall not being able to stir one up, as I’m sure the other kids couldn’t either. Boys and girls alike each with the same cake making skill.
In the hard shelled thick grayish mottled melamine bowl, put in one pink coffee cup of sugar and two eggs. Beat until pale in color. Put in a couple healthy dollops of heavy cream skimmed from the milk this morning at breakfast. Stir in the flour, in this case self rising, cause we can’t afford to get a bunch of different kinds of flour and this is what we use for our other cooking. Alternate flour with cream till it looks right to your eye (and DNA), add vanilla, and put it in a greased 9”X13” cake pan or the biggest cast iron skillet. If you want a taller, softer cake, you can substitute 2 tablespoons of cornstarch for 2 tablespoons of flour; this makes a cake flour substitute, but it tastes the same either way. Most important of all, everyone gets to rake their finger across the bowl and spoon to sample the sweet.
Brother and me saw a commercial on the television where you can buy a boxed cake mix with cake making stuff in it, but since you have to add eggs, oil or butter, and liquids anyway, it sounds like all you get in the box is flour and cornstarch. That’s kinda like the lesson the teacher talked about in Sunday school where the devil tries to trick you and make you think he’s good and important like the cake mix, but he’s just a short cut to nowhere. The cream cake may not look fancy, but it’s good to taste and you know exactly what’s in it. Cream cake and God, they’re real. Woven into our DNA.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
