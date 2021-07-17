Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Pickles and Turkles
The Brothers hired out today helping an across the way neighbor with getting in hay. Mom reminded both before they left to wear long sleeves because the hay sticking out from the bales will gouge, poke and scratch you till you think you’ve been attacked by a wildcat. The rest of us are gathering small cukes to can as sweet pickles. The smaller pickles make for better sweet pickles, and as they get bigger Mom will can them as “bread and butter” pickles. I much prefer the sweet pickles to the other variety. When we get the sweet pickles out of the jar to eat, I like to cut mine into coin-sized slices that Pap calls “nickels.” Mom makes really good sweet pickles, not toooooo sweet, but enough to enhance the flavor of the pickling spices in the vinegar. She’s planning on doing kraut this year, something she doesn’t can every year cause she says it’s just as cheap and just as good to buy it at the store as to can it. By the time you figure in rings and lids, salt, and time, she’s right. She’s trying to get as much jams, jelly’s, pickles and ketchup done before beans, corn and maters start coming on, and then there’s always the peach truck coming thru.
Just about the time we sealed the last lid on the pickles, the boys were dropped off; they sure look hot and tired. I’m guessing from the look of their forearms, that long sleeves were left by the wayside in favor of being cooler. Across the way a piece is a fairly good sized pond we’ve nicknamed Luther. Mom has given them permission to go swim a bit at the Luther pond to cool down and clean up a bit. Their faces are red with heat and gritty with debris. They all know how to swim, and have been advised to watch out for each other, and no foolishness. From the porch we can hear them splashing and laughing. Pap is an excellent swimmer, having spent his growing years playing, fishing and swimming in Pond Creek that flowed behind his boyhood home, but Mom never learned. Her mother always advising them to stay out of the water till they learned how to swim. I inherited my Mom’s inability to swim.
Mr Medlock asked Pap if he could bait some lines to catch mud turkles from the pond; he does like catching and eating them. Pap readily agrees to it, being glad he can use them. A lot of folks like eating them. He comes pretty regular and checks his line, and when he catches some he brings them by to show us his catch. He’s gotten some really good sized turkles. The trick to turkles is to catch them without them catching you. And everyone knows if one bites you that it won’t turn loose till it thunders. We’ve not had much rain or thunder this summer, so that could be a long wait. Just it case it doesn’t thunder and it’s hurting so bad you can’t stand it, Pap has a pretty sharp knife to cut it off, but it takes a while, and that turkle bites with the power of a sledge hammer. Brother showed me how to watch the top of the water to tell where a turtle is; when the turtle settles to the bottom tiny bubbles rise to the top of the water above him. Now it could just be the ground below shifting, but just in case it’s not the ground and IS a turkle, you don’t want to put your foot there, cause he’ll bite your toe off. Well, Mom is hollering to come get one more jars from the warm house for tomorrow’s canning. I believe there’s some more jar washing in my future.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.