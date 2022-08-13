Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

X-Box to Wood Box
Hill kids have to learn to be creative and engineering while young in order to have fun. Back then there weren't any couch potatoes; there wasn't any room on the couch, and with only a couple TV channels on a pretty day, and two stations of static on windy days, if you wanted to have fun you had to create it. Our X-box was a pile of scrap lumber out back. An advantage to having a dad who worked as a saw mill man.
Now when most people looked at that pile of lumber they didn't see much, but when hill kids look at that lumber they are flooded with ideas and ways to get into trouble or at the least, come away with a few scratches and bruises. For example, that short rough board can become the window prop to hold open the window while you are practicing your sky diving by leaping from the sash to the ground. Three or four of those boards, a few pilfered nails and a "borrowed" hammer, and that kids sees a set of rungs nailed up the tree to their new tree house.
That board can become the latest display shelf in the mud pie bakery, or a wall at the race track to keep your hot rod from hurting the spectators. That board placed on a tall bucket is a dining table, a kings throne or a circus balancing beam. With some rope and a handy tree limb it turns into a handsome swing, and can just as easily be tied to the back of a bike for a passenger seat. It could be pitchers mound, the Golden Gate Bridge over a man made lake, or a road grader or snow plow for tiny town. It can be a shovel, a a scoop, or even a plane with some tweaking.
When it's not busy being our private treasure trove of ingenuity, it can of course be a kindling pile for Mom's cook stove, but toys back then usually had more than one purpose. Like Paw's rocker on the front porch that turned into a plane where pilots could eject from the seat and land in the yard. The broom when it wasn't hiding behind a door could become our toy for a game of broom over. Pap's ropes could be used for jump ropes and Tarzan's vine. Oh yes, our activities and creativeness grew together. The only thing holding us back was fear of what Mom and Pap would do to us if we broke something. That's called a stabilizing factor.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
