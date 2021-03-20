Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Pie’d Piper
If you were to bake a pie and measured around the outside edges of that pie, that number is called the pies’ circumference. If you were to measure the exact distance from one side of the pie to the other, that’s called it’s diameter. If you compared the two measurements, the result is that the outside edge of the pie will always be about 3.14 times larger than the center cut. In fancy mathematics terms that is known as Pi. It’s pronounced pie. For those of you that enjoy useless information, it is named after a letter in the Greek alphabet and looks kinda like a table top with 2 legs. To round out my entire knowledge of Pi, no matter how large or how small that circle is, the comparison is 3.14. Pi will always be 3.14. Few things in life are constant, but Pi, farm life, and God are the few.
Now if you look at the calendar, you will note that today’s date is March 14, or 3.14. In 2009, the House of Representatives, because they couldn’t possibly find anything more important to do, spent their time and our money to passed a resolution declaring March 14 to be Pi day. The most common and traditional way to celebrate this nationally recognized holiday, is to bake and eat pie. Or if you are like many of us in the world that recognize baking isn’t one of your better skill sets, then I suggest browsing the refrigerator section of the supermarket, or phone a friend who does bake to see if you can get an invitation for coffee and a slice of pie.
I’ve been lucky enough to put my fork into some fine pies in my life, from strawberry to rhubarb, to peach and apple, and even pecan and punkin, but I must admit that THE finest pie I’ve ever had placed in front of me was a basic lard crust heaped with the sweetest black-blue huckleberries ever grown. Gathered from atop a hill, basked in all the sunshine and fresh air that could be stuffed in their plump little skins, protected from the song birds by a cloister of copperheads guarding the small bushes. Just as deeply blue as blueberries, but with a black cast to their stain. Much smaller than blueberries, but twice the sweetness. Unlike the civilized blueberry, the huckleberry is found off the beaten path, usually, like us hillbillies, atop a mountain, and usually protected by briars, snakes, varmints and rocky geography.
But back to the topic at hand...whether you are a mathematician, a member of a Greek college group, a circle surveyor, or even just a lover of sweets, today is your chance to have pie using the National Pi/Pie day of recognition as an excuse. In fact, have two slices. If sweets is a no-no, I suggest apple with no extra sugar added, or use of artificial sweetener. Do not let this occasion get by without celebrating in the proper way. Marie Antoinette may have decried “Let them eat cake!” But today you can substitute lemon meringue, chocolate, coconut cream, or how bout a warm slice of pecan with a bit of ice cream on the side. Happy Pi Day to you all!
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
