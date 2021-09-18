Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Marching to the Beat of One Drum
(September 11, 2001 The Beginning Starts Today)
As the events of the day continue to befall within the corners of our nation, “we the people” of one heart are feeling the pressing pain and building sorrow from this gaping wound inflicted upon our soul. With one breath, one rhythmic beat of our heart, even as the ashes continued to flutter thru the afternoon breeze, a sense of oneness, a gnawing growl for unity is building from the roots of our nation upward. What was obviously intended to cripple our nation is serving to bring our sense of survival and patriotism to the surface. Like the cream that rises to the top of the milk pitcher, this has served to give rise to the spirit of most and the comradely of many. Politics will not heal us, but our faith can.
September 11, 2001. After rushing in from work, I became glued to the National coverage on television. Scene after scene is played, and replayed on the screen. Dazed and crippled people leading each other out of harms way. Strangers tending to the needs of strangers. Comfort needed and comfort given. Bravery beyond description or measure. Billowing flames, spirals of smoke, crumbling buildings, faces painted with grime and stark fear. Grief and fear hanging heavy in the air. Thru it all, on obvious display of three things was undeniable…an American flag, the patriotic bravery of the American people, and an unshakable devotion to our faith.
Yesterday thousands of people were living their life not knowing it would be their last full day of life. Thousands of people drank their coffee and left home this morning to meet their God and destiny. City folks, country folks. Rich and poor alike. We are all changed as a result of this day. It is a day we must certainly never forget, lest it fall upon us again. But for the days ahead, we must March in step to the sound of a drum that plays a cadence that is heard by the hearts of our entire nation. I don’t know if today is the end or the beginning. But I do know the world as we knew it is now gone. Tonite, there will be many unable to find rest. Many who may never know peace or security again. But the road to healing begins when we all begin marching to the sound of one drum, that is, one drum that plays louder than our own. God’s drum. One Nation under God.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
