Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The DNA of Soil
It’s a long way to the end of this row of baccer, and I expect when I get to its end and start the next I won’t be any smarter than I am now, but that’s life on the farm. Yesterday was a day of cool fun playing in the creek at Aunt Mattie’s. Today the sun is directing its strength at our down bent heads while the heat of a slight breeze is yanking the hair not hidden by caps on our heads. Aunt Mattie as you know was Granny’s sister. Since Granny has been gone to join the begats, Aunt Mattie kinda fills in when she can. She can’t do it every day though, cause she’s busy taking care of Uncle Lloyd and her own granddaughters, as well as teaching. She says she teaches science stuff. She used to teach things called chemistry and biology at the Tyner High School, but now days she instructs college classes at Lees College over in Breathitt County. Back when she was young she went to school to be a doctor, but decided she’d rather teach. So she teaches college. She says back when she first started going to college it was hard for girls to get permission to attend. Nowadays girls can freely go to college and teach college too.
At the end of my finished row, I stepped down to the next unattended row to begin work on it. There are six of us chopping down weeds and using the blades of our hoes to scoop up loosened dirt and gather it around the stems of the baccer plants that appears to be growing well. Thru the rows at different stages are different ones of our clan, led by Pap and Mom, conducting battle against any beginning weeds trying to set up residence in the midst of our cash crop. There are some folks that don’t do too much maintenance to their baccer patch once the plants have been set out, but we ain’t those folks. Our folks know these fields and crops well and make sure we understand as stewards of the ground we are responsible for its care. Mom says we gotta get this patch worked over today, cause tomorrow we are going to begin blackberry picking. THE worst job on the farm. It’s probably the one job that makes weed chopping feel like a cotillion.
Using my shirt tail I wipe a bucket of sweat from my forehead to prevent it from getting in my eyes. Up ahead I see Mom chopping her way out the row with sweat dripping from the tip of her nose and point of her chin. I glance down at the ground beneath my feet and think about all the sweat and toil Mom and Pap have enriched the soil with over the years. This ground means something to me. It’s more than a chunk of dirt, or piece of real estate. This ground is saturated with sweat, tears, blood and skin cells of my parents and the begats who came before. One day we will all be planted in a six foot deep recess in the soil, but that grave won’t contain nearly half the remains of my parents as what they have already left here, their genetic code is cultivated in this dirt. This soil already contains the DNA, the every essence of my parents. As Mom finishes her row she steps around to begin working out to meet one of the Sisters. That’s a sign we will all finish these rows together and then everyone will take a break. Up ahead under the shade of an old apple tree sits the communal water jug. The water will taste sweet and cool.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
