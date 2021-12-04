Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

A Week of Thanks-
Thursday: Forever Young Kind of Parents
Today is Thanksgiving day, and all about our nation different people are involved in the day in many differing ways. There will be many families who have the day off from work and school and are in the midst of a day of feast. There are others with neither home or family, nor the funds to indulge in a budget blowing meal. Others are working, thru financial necessity. And, many are going about their day without thought as to what makes it a special occasion. As for us, we will be working thru the day, but Mom and Pap remember what it was like to be young, and understand the fascination of the Macy’s Parade on the television, so have given us a couple hours off this morning to watch the parade. They make great effort to do this each year, understanding how much we enjoy the floats, creativity, holiday spirit and the merriment conveyed by the parade. We do work hard, and the parents hold us answerable to our responsibilities, but they also see to it that we have opportunity to enjoy being young.
Being a parent is many things; sure it’s about working hard to provide and care for those in the home, but it’s more. It’s making do with worn out items so your kids can have a bit extra. It’s working longer hours, putting out greater energy, and remembering to do it in such a manner that your children don’t see the drain or strain on your back or mind. Parenting is getting up in the middle of the night to warm the sweet oil to put in an aching ear and then rising the next morning as if you’d slept carefree the night long. Being a parent is being tolerant to loud sounds throughout the house at times silence truly would have been golden. It’s being patient, kind, tolerant, strong, soft, firm, flexible, restrictive, versatile and capable. It’s being the first ones up, the last ones down. Its putting your aching shoulder to the side and pitching for both teams. It’s sewing up the softball that broke open. Its allowing a break in the work flow to indulge the enjoyments (like television parades or mid-day watermelons) of the family. And on this day of thanks, I recognize our childhood has been blessed with such parents.
Some day, when I grow up, I’ll remember how hard Mom and Pap have worked to teach us grown up stuff like work and responsibility and being a person who can be trusted. Even more, I’ll remember the soft sound of appreciation that spills from my Mom’s lips when she sees something beautiful. I’ll remember my Pap’s chuckle when he’s pulled a prank on one of his youngens. I’ll forever picture them sitting side by side under the open air as they speak of their youthful antics. I’ll see Mom teaching a babe patty cake and peep pie, and how to bake mud pies and use daisies for fried eggs in our playhouse. I’ll remember Pap popping the corn for an evening treat. There’s all kinds of parents out in the world, but I am so thankful that ours have been forever young.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
