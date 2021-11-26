Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

A Tree Top Prediction
If the squirrel has a bushier tail than common they say it’s a sign of colder than usual winter ahead. Though how we’re supposed to know I have no idea. About this time of the year squirrels, who actually don’t hibernate, can be found in their tree top abodes. To us, their homes just appear to be clumps of twigs and leaves wedged by nature into the prong formed by a cluster of small branches. The scampering, playful squirrel of the spring and summer became the industrious worker, collecting acorns, nuts, berries and dried grains and seeds to stock the larder. Several trips up, down and over the tree tops led to the discovery of a perfect location for a secure foundation. With a few twigs here, a pile of leafs there, and a few supplies brought into the den for those times the weather prevents them from getting to their storage.
The squirrel doesn’t hibernate, but instead dens up for the winter. They will often invite other squirrels to spend the winter with them, as this helps them stay warmer. A slumber party for squirrels if you will. Sometimes, during the more pleasant days of winter, they may come out early in the morning or late evening to clear their home of any debris, but largely they stay snuggled up together in the security of their homes.
The old timers thought the squirrel to be a great predictor of winter weather. They studied the squirrels carefully, taking note of the thickness of their coat, their weight, and even their fur’s color. Some say the higher the squirrels nest, the more abundant the snow will be. If the squirrels seem to be excessively active in its gathering of stores, prepare for a more foreboding winter. The heavier and darker it’s fur, the more harsh the temperatures. There are even some who declare that the bushier the tail, the livelier the upcoming winter conditions. Those that manage to escape the dumpling pot of many a hungry hillbilly this fall might just be luck enough to do a bit of weather predicting.
Now back in the late summer/early fall, there was talk about the abundance of berries on the dogwood trees. The squirrels see this, as well as berries on the holly trees, acorns and nuts from as being an ‘all you can eat’ buffet. After gorging themselves for a couple months, as well as stocking up large amounts to see them thru the winter, these squirrels have increased their weight. Even though they don’t hibernate, they do need extra fat to stay warm thru the winter, and they do enjoy extended periods of sleep. So, if the winter becomes intense and bitter, the squirrel will have little concern since they have an abundant stockpile of supplies as well as extra body weight to rely. This is what led the begats to believe squirrels were the key to predicting weather. Now I ain’t saying the begats were right, but they sure lived long life’s and ate awfully good food, which makes it seem like they were on to something. But I’ll let you be the judge.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
