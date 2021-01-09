Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Resolved
As so often happens these days, I become interested in reading something or watching a program on TV, and as the page lengthens or the commercial extends, my eyelids sag. So the New Year made its entrance at my house unnoticed. Pap used to fuss as he got older, that he couldn’t read the paper or sit still longer than 5-minutes without sleep carrying him away. He said his Pa did the same thing, but they attributed his naps to an erratic lifestyle of frequently being called out in the late night or early morning to tend to the sick. Standing far from anything that resembles middle age, I now know that drifting off to sleep is an earned privilege (or aggravation) of old age. So while others are making New Years Resolutions, I am adjusting to things I must be resolved to accept. The first being getting older isn’t for the faint of heart.
It takes as much patience as one can muster to deal with the side effects of aging; your step isn’t as brisk, your complexion not so bright, your vim and vigor has become slim and rigor. Your mirror persists in showing you some wrinkled, gray haired geriatric person instead of the robust being still trapped inside your brain. Your mind thinks it’s 26, your body actually collapses with mirth from ridiculing your mind for such a thought. Once, you could stay up all night and still pretend to be an adult the next day, now you can’t even pretend to stay up all night and have found being an adult not as much fun as it used to be. Where you once craved social interaction and festive gatherings, now you think a trip to the local grocery store to be too packed with people and noise.
In youth, you thought New Years Day was a special occasion to celebrate, now you think any day you can wake on this side of life is good reason to celebrate. Where you once wished you could go out more and get away from the house, now you wish you had gotten to spend more time with the loved ones you once shared that house with. Days and years used to pass so slowly, seeming to deliberately torture you with its dragging about. Now the time speeds by, as if trying to rob us of life’s special moments. So, instead of resolutions, I’m going to spend my time this year coming to grips with the things age has tossed to me...I am resolved.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories
