Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Begats and Begone
In the days of the begats, many went on to meet the maker in a body worn out from wear and tear of life and the struggle to get the most from it. The great grand begats set out by foot, mule, hoss, ox cart and caravan to seek their idea of a promised land. Some moving lock, stock and barrel to a predestined place awarded as a land grant, others loading their “30-year makings” on their back and set off by foot and hoss to journey into the land of wide open spaces to see what was on the other side of the horizon. These were the days of adventure, danger, roughened frontiersmen, the pioneer of spirit and lands unseen.
Great great granddaddy begat took a couple of his older boys with him and set out for a rough and ready journey from Tennessee to interior Kentucky. The rumors of war were reaching a boiling point and Tennessee didn’t seem like it would be the safest of places to raise up a drove of youngens. Considering his clan to be farmers and laborers, not foot soldiers, the decision was made to head inward, with spouse, kids, cows and chicks to establish a new home. Brothers likewise gathered their broods and joined in the trek across the mountain range that bordered the Clinch River. Even to the seasoned traveler, that Clinch Mountain trail must have seemed like a leap into hell. Locating the spots that would become the newly established home for each of the branches of the family, the begat brothers set about getting pole houses built and land cleared before winter set in. The next Spring, while granddaddy begat tilled the soil and put up lean toos for the stock, some of his sons set off down the trail to collect grandmama begat and the younger hellions and deliver them to the new homestead. Grandmama would find her garden tilled, ready to plant the crops that would fill the winter larder.
Rows of taters and beans, corn and peas. Punkin, beans and apples for drying and turnips cabbage and more apples for “holing up” in straw lined trenches. Grandmama would know just what to plant and how to preserve it to get the best results. There would be strings hanging full of dried green beans known as leather britches, and sacks of dried fruit like apples, peaches, plums and persimmon suspended from rafters. New orchards planted to supplement the trees already on site. There would be lots of nuts, hickory, walnut, hazelnuts, chestnuts and chinquapin to gather and store. Acres of corn grown, not just for feeding the cows, horses, mules and hogs, but for roasting and popping and cracking and grinding. Even before the white blooms of the dogwoods or the lacy pink hues of the redbud have drifted away, the garden and farm crops are planned, planted and nurtured into existence. This is it. The family once again reunited under one roof. A new chapter of their life starts with the growth of the newly planted seeds.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
