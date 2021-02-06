Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Cabin Fever
Between and betwixt the restrictions (and fears) of imposed upon us due to the terrible Corona virus (COVID) and the cold and nasty weather, I’m feeling pretty closed in. In the old time days they called that claustrophobic feeling of being housebound “cabin fever.” That was actually when homes were more of a cabin and less like a castle. Yesterday, Baby Sister allowed me to ride along with her as she went to do the weekly shopping. Nothing looks a beautiful as the great outdoors after being trapped inside for a spell. I know, the sky was gray and the clouds looming overhead looked heavy enough to bust at any minute, and the air damp and cold, but it was refreshing to breath in air provided free of charge by God.
Along our route we passed several huge homes recently constructed, so large in fact that they looked imposing and almost like prison-like or like asylums. I pointed out to Sister that most of these houses had a single room inside them that our parents entire home would have fit in. Families are getting smaller, houses are getting larger and stately, but I can’t really tell that the extra space has contributed to the enrichment of the family inside. Do we really need that much indoor space? Why? In a house that size my parents could have gone days without seeing our faces. They would have missed seeing our faces and hearing of our adventures. They would not have been able to read of our needs by peering into our eyes. And we would have missed out on lessons on adulting and seeing the multitude of examples provided by watching our parents and siblings.
Could that maybe be a contribution of the decline of “family” and “community” our country has experienced in the last several decades? How big do we have to build our cabins to escape being alone with our family, or ourselves? Is it necessary to build an ‘under one roof’ lifestyle to escape the comings and going’s of the real world. Today, we can (and many do) live our entire life under the roof of a barn sized enclosed dome that we have sadly come to call our homes. People work from home, kids go to school virtually, groceries, wants and needs can be ordered online and delivered to our doorframe, church is watched thru the screen of a computer, you can even see a doctor thru the screen of a computer. About the only thing you can’t with the aid of an on-line setup is die. Everything is so impersonal. We’ve pretty much made ourselves unnecessary to our own existence.
I think I prefer living the cabin kind of life. I want to experience the cabin fever of living in a little dwelling in a little community, with a special little circle of family and friends. I want to see my love ones occasionally instead of just co-existing under the same barn roof and never encountering. I want a quaint cabin dwelling and a vast outside world to breath from. I’ve seen the effects of huge mansions with a small outer world. It doesn’t seemed to have improved our world, only made it more difficult to find someone to share our hearts with. Lord, build me just a cabin.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
