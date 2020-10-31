Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Beans Are On
Every Saturday, you will find beans cooking in the kitchen. Beans are this small farmer’s meat, our largest protein source. During the months when the garden is bountiful, it’s green beans on the stove. The rest of the year is soupbeans, or pintos as known in some areas. When weather permits, the beans are cooked over a wood fire on Mom’s old wood stove out in her canning or “cook” house. If not, you can locate them in the hissing pressure cooker atop the burner of an old gas stove that once had set in Granny’s old place. Either way, the beans have some history cooked into them along with a piece of fat streaked middling meat.
Aside from the beans, there will be a huge pine of cornbread, a filler of either fried taters or spaghetti, onion and every type of pickles known to man, from sweet pickles, bread and butter pickles, soupbean ketchup (chow chow) to good ole pickled beets. Absolutely no one will leave the Saturday dinner table hungry. We, being from the country, have dinner instead of lunch, and then supper as our late meal. Regardless of what you call it, soupbeans or beans of one kind or another, have kept many a hillbilly family up and going for years. Not what you’d call fancy food, but filling and packed with what’s good for you.
Some folks cook their soupbeans till the soup is almost gravy like in consistency, but Mom always prepares her beans so that there is a lot more soup than beans. She makes sure they are properly seasoned with meat and salt, and cooks the beans long enough to form lots rich broth for the beans. Some will take a large chunk of bread and crumble it into the bowl and drenched with the beans. Some will ladle out the beans and eat bread smeared with butter on the side, and at least one will put their beans on a plate and crush the beans with their fork to make a gravy like stew to eat with their bread. Fried taters or spaghetti are served on the side to stretch the meal, and add to its taste and appeal. Yep, Saturday is a day that has revolved around beans in our house for years. I expect beans will always be an important part of our Saturdays. Could you pass me the butter...and the beets too.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
