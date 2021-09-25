Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Gonna Take a Sentimental Journey
It’s been a long hard working year, and because we’ve all tried to pull together, Mom and Pap are gonna take us for a picnic to Cumberland Falls. We’ve been there for a picnic before, and it is a great place to spend a autumn day. According to the chirping of the katydid it won’t be long before colder weather is here so best get our outdoor adventures done before it arrives. Then too, later we’ll all have school things to do or work to do with the tobacco stripping to keep us from getting away much.
The first time we went to the falls, (when we were all really little,) you could walk out on the bare rock bed at the top of the falls. There was just a little moveable chain suggesting you not go past a certain point. There were pothole like impressions in the rock bed filled with water and you could splat in the water and get wet. Mom kept a really close eye on us and the look in her eye was more of a deterrent from going out too far than the little moveable chain. The river is pretty fierce and it pushes the water over the rocky ledge with a great power. You can hear how strong and powerful the water is. If you walk about the trail to a lookout point below, you can watch the water tumbling over the rocks to crash into the lower part of the river.
When Mom and Pap were young it was even more different. They said there was a hotel that sat right on the banks next to the falls. Pap said it burned down and was rebuilt a couple times and after that they did away with it. They said the countryside was even more rugged and there was a lot of souvenir shops and such for tourists. Apparently a lot of churches and senior classes went to the falls for picnics back in the day. There’s also a thing called a moonbow. You know how a rainbow forms when the sun reflects on water? Well when the moon shines bright and full the moonbeams reflect on the water and forms a bow just like the daytime one. I’ve not seen it yet, but I will when I grow up.
Mom has fried some chicken, baked some biscuits, boiled some eggs, put in some of the last maters, and Pap has put a watermelon in too. Mom stirred up some koolaid in a big jug and packed some of them paper cups with patterns on the side. Mom’s hollered and said for everybody to start loading up. So I guess I better go. It’s time to leave on our journey.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
