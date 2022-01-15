Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Tucked Inside
Mom says it’s too cold for us to play outside today. There was no school yesterday because of snow. We played in the snow all afternoon rolling snowballs, building a snow fort and sliding down the hill on the old sled and even on an old washing machine lid that goes fast in the snow. Then, the clouds cleared from the sky causing the temperature to really dropping low and quickly. Mom and Pap went to the store this morning, and when they got back Mom said it was really too cold to be out, almost zero. Pap took the battery out of the vehicle last evening and sat it in a warm dry place, so when he put it back in this morning he didn’t have any problem firing up the car. Otherwise, the car would have refused to wake up today.
Mom says if we played outside today we’d all be up tonight with ear aches and snotty noses. So we’re just gonna have to find stuff to keep us busy inside. Our house is nice and warm inside. Both Mom and Pap agree they had been raised in old houses where it was impossible to get warm unless you stood in front of the fireplace; they want their home to be warm enough you don’t have to huddle around a firebox. Pap said their old house had a big ole fireplace in the common room they would gather around, popping corn in things that looked like baskets with long handles to hold over the coals. He said his Ma and Pa would sit in rocking chairs near the radiance of the heat, his Ma would mend stockings and socks and his Pa would read his medical journals and nibble on chunks of cheese cut from a big wheel. Sometimes they would bury taters in the embers to bake and break them into pieces to be eaten with pats of butter and leftover cornbread or biscuits.
Mom said at their house they frequently gathered near the cook stove, where simple meals the were prepared, the water was heated, and much of the family socializing occurred. Mom had several younger siblings, and was often appointed to cook, keep up the dishes and mind the youngens while her parents tended to the storehouse, post office and grist mill. Pap, on the other hand was the youngest child, and in the fashion of Tom Sawyer/Huck Finn, liked rambling about the countryside, with a slingshot in his overall pocket, a fishing pole propped up for handy use, and a baseball and bat ever ready. Because our parents were raised in the lifestyles they were, they are pretty knowledgeable in the actions of kids, and the things their kids will and can get into. So if Mom says no outdoor play today, she means every word of it. And she will back that up as needed.
Mom has set some puzzles out on the end of the kitchen table for us to choose from, and there are card games and board games available. While the sun glinting off the diamond white surface of the snow is teasing us to try to tempt us outside, the lazy mercury in the thermometer reminds us that Mom is right, it is too cold. So, until the thermometer finds the strength to rise, we are tucked inside.
I just wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
