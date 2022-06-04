Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Etched in Blood, Cast in Bronze, Carved in Stone
I wondered around the court house square of McKee looking for the changes that had occurred over the years, and little did I realize all the future changes that would occur. Flying in the easy breeze blowing from the northwest, a flag hung from a pole overlooking a small fenced area encasing a monument memorializing the ultimate sacrifice of our war veterans. Though their names carved on the stone were engraved with the intent to be a permanent reminder, fewer and fewer relatives or friends of the deceased seem to stop by to visit in tribute. Only a solo flag lapping up the occasional puff. I try each time I pass, or have a chance to ponder, to give thought to these unfortunate soldiers, and those they left behind.
There's cousin Ernest's name scratched deep into the stone, as a reminder of his final sacrifice, given in Germany in 1944. He was gone from the earth before I was born, but I knew his sister Ruby, and she was a very kind woman. As I was a youngster, and before her own death in 1968, she walked with me to the cemetery that held the remains of her dearest loved ones. Knowing my interest even in those young years of our begats, she explained to me of the lives of her begats. There, planted in the ground was her brother she had loved dearly. She needed no reminder of his life or his passing, but was proud of the brother she knew from their childhood, and of the man he had barely the time to become.
The passage of time beyond history is the cause of our youth forgetting the reason and need to give tribute to our flag. Our flag, with its Stars and Stripes representing the number of colonies and states; its colors and glorious appearance upon more battlefields, federal buildings, and patriotic parades than can be imagined, but it seems as if somewhere we've forgotten the reason we are at liberty to enjoy seeing "Old Glory" wave. Each time I see the flag flying correctly, I am reminded with pride of my siblings who swore allegiance, gave service with honor, and even went to their final resting place with the Stars and Stripes atop their coffins. In our rush to speed thru our lives we have forgotten how to take a moment to remember and recognize how hard those long-gone worked to make our lives safer and more comfortable. If you need an example of how quickly we forget, how many times have you seen a funeral precession travel down a road where cars speed by with lack of interest or respect? When was the last time you can recall men remove their cap as the precession went by, or people stop in a moment of silence in respect?
If you find yourself near a flag pole today, give a moment of your time. Raise your eyes and pride to the height of old glory. Remind your friends, family, co-workers and bosses that the flag should be an emblem of pride. Remind all that it is better to fly no flag than one disrespected with rips or soiled. Remind them that it is only thru the sacrifice of life we are free to fly that flag. It is a day of memorial.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
