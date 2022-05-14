Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Super Mom
When Mom hollers and says, "you kids cut out that racket; somebody is fixing to get into trouble," she doesn't really mean somebody is fixing to get into trouble, she means they already are, but she has to deal with other stuff before she can come and drop the hammer on you. You see, Moms were the first super hero ever invented, they just didn't come included with a costume. I guess they were expected to make their own. Moms have super powers of undeniable measures. They have invisible eyes in the backs of their heads, and on the sides, the top and all over their heads. They can see you from a distance when you are supposed to be in school and aren't. They seem to know it before even Mr. Kuipers. They can see you hiding out smoking, or getting into trouble at Taylor's when you were supposed to be studying with friends.
Moms have supersonic hearing. They can hear a crumb from a forbidden cookie falling to the floor 5 seconds before it hits. They can hear the schemes you and your brothers and sisters cook up even before you do. Moms can hear thru the thick silence and know their herd of young'ens are gauming in stuff they shouldn't be. Moms can hear you watching the squirrels in a nearby tree when you ought to be hoeing. Moms are so powerful they can hear things that haven't even happened yet.
Moms can leap thru the air with unmeasureable speed to catch a child falling from atop a cabinet they weren't supposed to be on. When your brother accidentally chops your hand with a hoe and it bleeds a lot Moms gallop with lots of bandages to keep you from bleeding on the ground. Moms are stronger that the blustering wind that tries to wrestle the laundry from the line. Moms are lightening proof, as demonstrated by children who for generations have leaped into their mothers laps at the first crack of a thunder storm. No news story reads of moms being struck by lightening while holding her kids. Moms are fast, powerful and clairvoyant.
Moms however can't walk on water, cause you're supposed to stay out of the water till you learn how to swim. Moms can't change the water into wine, but they do a darn good job turning it into koolaid, and if you're lucky, it might be the green lime flavor. Moms can take eggs, flour, sugar and salt and turn them into a zillion different foods. Moms can't multiply fishes and loaves, but Moms can catch a chicken, wring its neck, pluck it, cut it into pieces and feed a really large family. Moms can't raise the dead, but they can hold your hand, bathe your face with cool cloths and give you good tasting orange baby aspirins when you feel really bad. Moms wear daisies in their button holes and dandelions in their hair, and moms will dig out a splinter in your finger, even if it hurts her worse than it does you.
Moms are pretty good things to have, even ones without super hero powers. Maybe if you've got one around you should take her out to eat this weekend and maybe pick her some flowers for her button holes. Moms sometimes like to eat things they didn't have to catch, kill or cook.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.