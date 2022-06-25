Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

An Old Timer With an Old Timer
I carry in my pocket at all times a small two blade Old Timer knife with Schrade blades. That knife means more to me than any object I have ever owned, you see, it was a gift to me from my dad; Pap was a simple man,with simple needs, who loved his family, and loved the acres of dirt he raised his family on. He chose this knife especially for me, and though he hated shopping, or even being in a crowded store, he actually went shopping to select my knife. This knife has served me in many ways...it has sliced many eating apple, opened boxes, marked lengths of firewood to be cut for the wood stove, it has ripped seams, cut fishing line, trimmed grapevines, clipped rose briars, and peeled a mountain of curls from a cedar whittling stick.
There came a time in my life when I finally began to grow up and realize I had to set aside childish ways and try to act like an adult. At the same time Pap had reached a time in his advanced years where he had to slow down, and needed help doing the lifting and toting of light gardening and farm labors... We helped each other, and we became friends. In the quiet of a long hot summer day, while resting from our simple but tiring farm and gardening chores, we would sit in the breeze of a shade tree, knife in one hand, cedar whittling stick in the other. Sometimes we'd talk...he was a great educator, other times humming or just sitting quietly, peeling curl after curl of cedar shavings from the stick, the mild spicy scent of freshly exposed cedar, listening to the sounds of a hot afternoon.
Pap was born in the early 1910's and had lived much of the history I had often read about. He gave me first hand knowledge of living thru the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, Death of Floyd Collins, the big Kentucky Flood, the outbreak of wars, the development of transportation. He educated me on Kentucky geography as he had hauled rock for road crews who built many of the roads. Pap was a great Bible teacher, evening always found him reading his Bible, and we frequently discussed The Word and its relation to our day to day living. He was very knowledgeable on sports, nature, politics and human nature., and even medicine. Pap's father was a local doctor, and Pap had studied his fathers medical books and made house calls with him. He was a makeshift vet for the farm animals, a garden botanist and entomologist. Like most men of Appalachia, he was a man of many skills and talents; necessity being the father of invention.
I read a lot of books in school, both high school and college, I attended a lot of lectures, but was actually truly educated in my 30s by a farmer who opened my world with the gift of a pocket knife. Each time I picked up a cedar stick and opened the blade, I opened a new lesson plan in Pap's outdoor classroom.
Pap is gone now, more than 18-year. Sometimes it seems longer, but most days my heart misses him like new. I still carry my knife, I still use it often, but as dear as the knife is to me, the memories it represents holds its real value.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
