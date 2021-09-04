Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Old Dogs and Children, and Watermelon Vines
August, a time of Dog Days heat, children enjoying the first days of school and of course, watermelon vines. Today as I was walking home from school, I noted the old poplar trees are beginning to show yellowing in their leaves, a sure sign these are the last weeks of summer. And down near the church school there’s a natural creek that is shaded by some big old sycamore trees whose leaves are beginning to turn brownish and shed. Pap says one by one the trees will begin closing up shop for the year. After the poplar and sycamore, the black gum trees go red, then the hickories will turn golden hues and after that, the frosts will set in and sap will start settling down into the roots of the trees and the rest of the trees chase about the color wheel.
The trip home today is a bit more hurried than usual, Mom and Pap were going to start topping the last patch of baccer today, and if they haven’t finished it, we’ll join in to help. And if they got it finished, they’ll likely appreciate a good meal cooked up for supper. Either way, something will need to be done. As I topped the rise above the house, I could see activity at the back porch meaning they’d finished or taking a much needed break. If I live to be a hundred, I’ll never know where Mom and Pap get the strength to do what they do. I know why they do it, there’s at least eleven reasons that came into this world sharing their last name, but I’m amazed at their strength and capabilities.
On the back porch Mom and Pap have a watermelon cut and spread open on Mom’s little white working table. While Pap built the table for her years ago to serve as a wash bench for her rinse tub on laundry day,that little white table has fulfilled many duties. It is a center point on laundry day for sure, but it is front and center for any canning jobs, acts as a paint stand, step stool, fix and repair shop, picnic table and a zillion other jobs. But today it holds the most luscious melon you ever seen. The center of the melon is a vivid red, glistening with juice, dotted with big black seeds, and has a split thru the meat to show it was so ripe and juicy it could hardly wait to pop open.
Mom says they had just finished off the last patch of topping baccer, and after we eat melon they will rest till the heat of the afternoon starts easing and then go spray it to stop suckers from reforming. Mom said I’d do the most good cooking, and I asked for any special requests. Both said they were almost too tired to care, and agreed to eat what ever was fixed. Knowing the heat had really cut into them, I decided I’d fry up some mackerel patties, make some slaw, re-warm the left over green beans and fry up some corn. Figuring this with some mater slices and cucumber wedges, this would be something that could be eaten warm instead of hot, and the slaw and fresh vegetables would help cool them down from the inside out. August, it truly is a time for old dogs, and children, and watermelon vines.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
