Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Gaskets by Kellogg’s
Pap climbed upon the tractor and motioned for Mom to climb up. She generally rides standing to the left of his seat propped with her back to the big fender. She holds the fender with her left hand and the back edge of Pap’s seat with her right. Over the years they’ve spent a good portion of their time side by side. Everyone knows if you see Pap out and about, Mom is pretty close by. She is as protective of him as she is her children. Today they’re off for a spin down the tractor road near the barn, then maybe over in the bottom land where a spring feeds a small pond. They’ve been working on the tractor, something about a gasket leaking. It’s hard to get parts for Pap’s old tractor locally, and the ones you can find are priced higher than a cat’s back. So when a mechanical challenge presents itself, they look at it as a challenge and not defeat.
Around here, a gasket is just a Cheerios box that hasn’t been traced and cut out yet. After taking apart the equipment, Mom will take the old gasket and trace it on a cereal box, carefully cut it out, and then replace the old gasket with the one that reads like a Saturday morning commercial. The box has to be one that doesn’t have a shiny side, cause the idea is the gasket, (I.e. box) swells with the moisture it absorbs, essentially swelling to seal all gaps. A shiny box doesn’t absorb very well, so Mom, who collects materials for future projects, will reject the shiny boxes while saving those that are plain. I’m betting somewhere in her broom closet (that has never held a broom because she uses it as her tool closet) there will be a paper poke or box with several cardboard sides just waiting to become a gasket.
Hearing the return of the tractor, and seeing Pap pull around to the back of the house, I saw Mom climb down. She holds out her hand to the youngen closest to her and drops three plumb, mostly ripe blackberries in their hand. My spirits just took a nose dive. If there’s a chore I hate beyond all others, even more than jar washing, it’s blackberry picking. Or, let me rephrase that, it’s chigger picking. You know that time of the year, when you get out in the thickets and briar patches picking berries while the ticks and chiggers are picking whose hide they want to dig a hole in first. Those critters will cause itching that will take you to the edge of insanity. Might as well put the mercurochrome and nail polish on standby. The mercurochrome to paint those jagged sawbriar zippers on our ankles and the nail polish to cover the chigger polka dots. Berry picking leaves me with so many injuries and boo boos that I may need that next gasket.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
