Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Predictors
Mom says there's the feeling of a frost in the air, so the time has come to strip the remnants of the garden of any surviving produce, such as those last few green maters that came about as a result of peelings and such being thrown out and taking growth this summer. There's still a second growth green onion or two, and even a little cabbage head. A last cursory look found one tiny cantaloupe, a cushaw, and a couple good sized punkins tended too for just this time of the year. One will make a dandy jack-o-lantern, and the other will be just perfect for pies for thanksgiving next month. The turnips are just fine where they are for now, a bucket full or two can be stored in the warmhouse, and if wanted, can even be holed up in the ground for extended use. This last minute gathering is then followed up with the yearly under-pinning of the house. Tonight, when the temp dips, we'll all be snug as bugs sitting near the stove, munching our popcorn.
Pap was telling us that there's a hornets nest hanging from high in a tree out back of the barn. Old timers said when the hornets build high, they are expecting lots of snow and bad winters; a low nest is a prediction of more moderate winter conditions. Mom mentions having seen a wooly worm crawling around the driveway of the barn, and it's nearly complete dark coloring indicates a bad winter, but the lighter band near its center indicates a brief respite about midway thru. I asked Pap if he believed in such forecasters, and he said not really, but it didn't matter what you believed, cause you have to deal with what you get, regardless. Guess that makes sense. He went on to tell me about how some people get their winter predictions from shapes located inside persimmon seed. The dark seeds inside the fruit, when sliced open, reveals one of three shapes, a spoon shape, which means lots of snow, a knife shape indicates bitterly cold winds, or a fork shape which indicates light snow in a mild winter.
When you think about it, Pap is right. It doesn't matter what the forecasters say, only a fool would fail to prepare for the worst circumstances. Better to over prepare than under estimate. Remember the story about the ant and the grasshopper, how the ant prepared and prepared while the grasshopper sang and danced the summer away? A smart farmer should always be like the ant. Anyway, the remnants of a once thriving garden has been stripped, the house has been underpinned, the woodbox full and the left overs have been turned into a bowl of vegetable soup just waiting for the cornbread to come out of the oven.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
