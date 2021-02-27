Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Lead Me On
There’s nothing that will unite a group of folks like adversity. Example being my community. No, we weren’t at odds with each other, but with all the virus restrictions, fear, quarantines and tops turvy schedules, it seemed as if the people hereabouts had just gone stagnant. We’d become so centered on ourselves that it was becoming easier and easier to forget those about us.
If you’re not from around here, you may have heard about our recent bout with winter weather. After being thumped by back to back to back ice and snow conditions, our area has been working to find our way back. Many are still without power after nearly a week, some are just now getting water back, others are still boiling their water, phone service has been kinda hodgepodge, and there are many men and women in our community that are on the edge of exhaustion from working around the clock to establish some semblance of normalcy.
With the onset of winter weather, the salt trucks and plows were out trying to keep the path to and from dug out. It was never ending, like the dog chasing its tail, the harder they worked the more it came at them. But they didn’t give up or in. As temperatures dropped and freezing rain and ice crusted everything, transformers, power lines, substations fell victim. Out comes the utility crews who at this moment are still working to answer the hopes and prayers for many. The water company next fell into step when loss of electricity caused havoc at the stations, and then freezing temps got water lines.
The law enforcement, EMS and local officials kept the county functioning and stable as best as possible. Private citizens and churches joined forces to donate meals, cook, provide warming stations for those who had any needs not being met. They donated finance, time and effort to bring a warm meal and calm to a community that had took a punch to the throat.
Thru it all, the community has survived, and I hope with this new injection of civic concern and pride, will thrive, being revived in the zest of fellowship. Adversity has lost this battle, let’s keep it on the run.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
