Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The Big Dipper
Hanging from a nail in the northernmost kitchen window for the last 65 years is a dipper. It's type, color and shape has changed over the past years, but not its location or its purpose. For many years it dangled from the nail over a water bucket, then later, when indoor water came along in the mid 60s, the bucket was replaced with a faucet, but the dipper remains. My first experience with the “real” Big Dipper.
Out the back door and to the left was an old frame over a well casing. This well had been "devined" by an old man well known for his dowsing or water witching skill. The side of the wooden frame was looped with yards and yards of rope attacked to a cylindrical "well bucket" about 3 feet long and about 4 inches in diameter. At the top of this well bucket was a finger slot. This slot was the top part of a released valve. The bucket was lowered down into the casing nearly 160 feet, and upon hearing a musical gurgling sound, you began pulling the rope up from the hole, carefully looping the rope on the hook to keep it from tangling. When topside, you sat this well bucket into your water bucket, pulled the release and cold, clear, sweet water splashed into the bucket. It was discovered (thru trial and error I'm sure) that if left in the water bucket on a freezing night, the dipper became frozen in the bucket into a block of ice. By keeping the dipper hung up on its nail, it remained free to use. The dipper is a very important morning tool, it's what you use to scoop up and ladle water in the coffee pot to "bile" your coffee, and couldn’t afford to be seized up in a block of ice.
The dipper was communal, used by one and all. Nothing better on a hot day to sit in the shade and have that water bucket and dipper set in the middle. Each of us drinking our fill of the crisp sweet water. It may amaze the people at the Center for Disease Control, but we all survived. Filling the water bucket was an assigned chore, just as filling up the wood box for the cook stove, or bringing in coal for the pot belly stove. Each night, before dark, one of the older boys would head out and bring in a fresh bucket of water to be ready for the morning. The side tank on Mom's cook stove was also kept filled, for washing hands and faces as well as doing dishes. If a cold snap was expected, all the aluminum dishpans were filled and set atop the stove to warm as the coals died down thru the night. And as always, hanging from it’s nail driven into the right sided frame of a the north facing window, our “Big Dipper.”
It's seldom used any more, but it remains in its place, for to remove it would be like erasing a memory. It’s a part of my childhood that I can count on, as sure as the Big Dipper hangs in the northern sky.
