Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Mother's Day
As a child growing up, there was something special about Sunday mornings. After eating breakfast and getting dressed in our "Sunday clothes" Mom or Dad would give us each a penny for the offering plate, and we would bide our time waiting for Junior Davidson to drive up in the yellow Sunday School Bus. Often Mom would get out her guitar and gather us around and we would sing the hymns of olde, most often starting with Jesus Loves Me and The B I B L E for the younger kids, and usually including The Church in the Wildwood and I Come to the Garden Alone. We would sing till the sight of the bright yellow bus appeared heading over the hill, and then it was a mad dash to see who could get on board first.
Somehow, as if by miracle, when we arrived back home on that bus, Sunday "dinner" would have appeared, and after shucking them Sunday clothes for the ever day variety, we sat down to eat a great lunch. It wasn't that Sunday dinner was cooked any better than any other day, for Mom was a very good cook, and had biblical talent of being able to convert meager groceries into a feast for the multitude. People often dropped in to eat Sunday dinner, and I think it had a great deal to do with the care and interest she took in preparation. After dinner we were set free to do as we wanted, it was a time for free spirited kids to be kids.
With it being Mother's Day, I should be able to give a list of virtues attributed to my mom, but I think the best homage I can offer to her memory is that almost every Sunday since I was a child, I still have a Sunday feeling in my treasure chest of memories that echo with the sound of Jesus Loves Me and Church in the Dale, and smells like chocolate cake with real whipped cream. Mother’s Day is a a shiny new penny that will forever bring back thoughts of those mom-kind-of-hands placing a penny onto the outstretched palms of little hands. I think it's appropriate that Mother's Day is on Sunday...you see, Sundays have always been a day full of memories of my mother.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
