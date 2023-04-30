Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Lettuce Bed
Pap turned the ground over on some of the cover crop a bit back and the ground has dried out enough so that he's been able to work the ground up well enough that Mom is out fixing her lettuce bed at the end of the garden. She's had Pap cut her some dead poles from the woods out behind the barn; there's four of them to form a rectangle that she can drape some canvas over to protect the lettuce as it comes up. Insects, lizards, birds and tarpins all like lettuce too, so the canvas will keep these greedy varmints from thinking they are at Golden Corral.
She takes her mattock and digs a slight depression that she will lie the poles in flatly and evenly. Mom is nothing if not exact. She runs the long poles vertically with the length of the garden and the shorter ones horizontally. The strawberries are to the right, about where Pap says Ole man Crase had a pole house when Pap was a young'en. Sometimes when we are playing in the dirt, or working the garden we can find a marble or part of an old piece of farm equipment from where the ole pole house had been. Pap says he tore down what was left of it years ago. Some years later Pap and Mom would set some semi dwarf apple trees to shade the area.
Lettuce seed are very tiny, so after mom has worked the ground up finely first with her little garden plow, then with her garden rake so that the ground is free from stones or sticks. She mixes the lettuce seed in a pan with powdery wood ashes from the stove. She says seeds alone are too fine to broadcast evenly but mixed in with the ashes helps ensure they are evenly spread. Next she has us young'ens step carefully into the bed and cautiously pace over the ashes to pat the seed firmly into place. The entire bed will be patted down by small feet. At the end of the bed we'll sew a few purple mater seeds and some orange maters, and a few Big Boys to grow under the protection of the canvas too. Mom has us drape the canvas over the poles and she goes around it securely tacking the rings in the canvas to the sides of the poles. Now the only thing to do is wait for the showers and sunshine to work together to sprout the seed and nourish them to crisp green health.
Just wait, when the loose leaf lettuce gets up about 3-6 inches high, we'll take a paring knife and dishpan out to the garden, loosen the canvas and trim off the tops about a half-inch above the ground. The leafy tops soon fill the pan. Some people pull the plants, but leaving the bottom parts will enrich the ground after they decompose. The tops are taken to the house where they are washed and rinsed to rid it of any dirt or debris. Then, the lettuce is heaped up in a large bowl, green onions are chopped and lavishly mixed throughout, and crumbled bacon and the hot grease rinse rendered from it is mixed in and seasoned to taste with salt. Need I say more? Now would be a great time to pull up a chair, heap some lettuce, some fried taters, and shoot, why not a salmon pattie or two onto your plate and see if this just might take care of a little of that spring fever.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
