Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

No Flight Plan Needed
Back before the learned beings of our earth invented remote controls, AAA batteries or drones, we farm kids had already experienced the joy of watching our tethered toy zipping thru the air about our heads. This of course was a routine late spring thru summer thing, but we managed to pack a lot of fun in those short weeks. You see, each year in those months of barefoot freedom, beneath our feet in the soil were white grub worms. As the ground warmed, those grubs reaching the end of their 3-year maturity stage, began their transformation into iridescent golden green beetles, commonly known to us hillbillies as June bugs. Not to be confused with their nuisance cousins the Japanese beetle, or even the tater bug, these beetles weren’t nearly as plentiful or destructive. Their shiny colors made them easy to spot, and the sound of one crashing to the ground was also recognizable by the buzzing rustle of their wings as they struggle on their back. Their body build and weight makes it nearly impossible to right themselves once they drop from the sky, and oddly, they seem to land on their back more often than not.
Barefoot weather and June bugs just seemed to go hand in hand. With Mom’s knowledge and approval, we were allowed to relieve a couple foot of pink string from the twine stool (used to tack quilts together). Upon first sighting of one of these quarter sized gleaming green bugs, or on hearing one who had dropped to our level, out came our piece of threat/string for the purpose of building our gyrating toy. Making a loop in the end of the string with your free hand, while keeping the beetle within the clasp of the other, the string is readied to slip over the back leg of the bug to gently secure the leg in its confines. It sounds a lot simpler than it really is. First, the beetle has little horns and hooks on its legs that it uses to cling to objects like fruit and berries. Those same hooks jab and drag across your skin, and while not painful, does give the critter the ability to squirm about at free will. Them same kicking legs and joints are used to wiggle and dig around making it tedious to throw a houlihan or lasso around that extremity.
Once your bug has been leashed, holding the string with one hand, while giving the bug an easy toss with the other, the fat body of the clumsily flying beetle zips and spins thru the air. Now this might sound like we hillbillies are too easily amused, but more than one country bred bumpkin got his first knowledge of aerodynamics and gravity from a bug on a zip line. Hours of exercise, laughter and sunshine were combined over this simple joy. A hillbilly drone. No batteries needed, and better still, no flight plan need be filed.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
