Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

More Than One Basket
Mom is a big believer in not putting all our eggs into one basket. Knowing the most important rule to survival is being prepared, Mom tries to have a backup plan. So, much like farmers throughout the ages, she has one garden for eating from and another for extras we can can and store for winter use. Many folks call these their kitchen garden and their canning garden. Extra garden space is figured into both of these gardens to cover poor weather conditions (like drought or a rainy season,) varmints and insects, and to give away to family and friends who need a helping hand. By the time all this is taken into consideration, the gardens take up a pretty fair chunk of ground. But that’s okay, it’s like having the farmer’s market out the back door.
We grumble and groan about the amount of time we spend in the garden, but as kids complaining is part of our job description. However, we mostly forget the moaning when sitting at a table where green beans, taters, corn, slaw and maters are the center piece. Funny thing, ours is a frugal household with very few luxuries, but there is always enough simple country grub to fill our tanks and keep us going. And that’s due to Mom and Pap’s crafty planning. With that in mind, we’ll have many hours in the life giving garden, baking our thoughts under the watchful eye of the sunshine while using our hoes to evict any weeds trying to sneak in. Off in the woods below the house comes the echoing laughter of a red headed woodhen chuckling at us having to work. She’s probably thinking of the rabbits, terrapins, and ground hogs hiding in the tall grass with their napkins tucked under their chins and utensils ready to begin eating.
Now that the ground is warming up and the temperature has leveled out, the plants are beginning to take a growth spurt. The way the tater vines are growing, I expect it won’t be long before we’ll need to go thru with a small tin of kerosene to pluck off the tater bugs and kill them in the oil. And now that the plants grown in cartons in the house are in the ground we’ll have to check them often to make sure they aren’t attacked by cut worms. We’ll have to keep a check to make sure bean bugs or blight doesn’t find its way in. Pap rotates the ground each year to reduce chance of blight, which is a fungus that cripples and possibly kills the plants. It lives in the dirt and sips on the dew and rain drops to expand. Having two gardens some distance from each other, helps to lower any chance of spreading. That’s just another way to put your eggs in separate baskets. Mom’s getting ready to lay off another couple rows to plant some later crops, so I guess I’d better hush and get to work.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
