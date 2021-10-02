Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The Sparrow and the Pine
If you didn’t hear the cool weather creeping in over night, Autumn is here. As quietly as it eased in thru the dark hours, it’s pretty much been blaring it’s signs and symptoms all day. From the chilly dip in temperature to the sodden sky, damp with recent rain, today’s portrait is so vastly different than the snippets of late summer we’ve been enjoying. The begats held that the earlier and brighter the leaves changed color, the milder the winter season would be. Some held that the harshness of the winter could be gauged by the earliness of leaves dropping from the trees. There were others that looked to the trees to determine the amount of nuts, berries and seeds visible amid the dropping leaves. Heavy volumes of these nuts, seed and berries are seen as nature’s way of providing for the creatures great and small in harsh winters.
On St Michaels Day at the end of September, it is said if the ground is covered with acorns, the winter will keep the acorns covered with snow. It the hornets nests are attached high on the trees or the squirrels nest are lodged in the high forks of the trees, snow is sure to be deep. I love the folklore gifted to us from the begats, though I don’t always understand the reasoning behind it. The native Americans often created stories to explain nature’s actions. An example being of the sparrow who was searching for a place to spend winter in the shelter of the trees. When Autumn came, the bird asked the oak tree if it would be possible to build a nest among the leaves of the oak for protection from the elements. The oak felt too proud and mighty to be marred with the nest of the bird, so turned the bird away. Next the bird asked the maple tree for a place to shelter thru the winter. Again, the bird was turned away, the maple with its bright cheerful leaves felt a wintering bird would detract from its beauty.
Finally, the bird sought help from the pine. Though the pine’s needles were less substantial and sheltering, the pine readily agreed to allow the sparrow to take refuge. When the creator of all learned how the oak and maple turned the sparrow away, though they had plenty of space and shelter, he caused them to both drop their leaves each Fall, to spend the cold months in a barren stance. The pine tree, though it had little to spare, had shared as it could, so the creator allowed the tree to sparingly exchange their old needles for new ones during the early Fall months, and at the end of Fall would have a heavy coat of green boughs to give it warmth and shelter from the cold. I think I like this explanation of why leaves fall from the trees best.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
