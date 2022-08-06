Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

The Doctor’s In
Now Mom was not a doctor by any means, but she sure had a bag of tricks guaranteed to kill you or cure you, and since all of us lived to be adults I'm thinking she musta done a pretty good job. She learned a great deal from her mom who raised a passel of youngens, and my dad's father (my paternal grandfather) who was a doctor, having graduated from Grant University in 1902 (known today as the University of Chattanooga.) A very smart man, who set up practice in his home county treating people who were often treated for little or nothing more than a handshake and a frying hen.
Included in Mom's repertoire of cure alls, along with the usual plasters and poltices was the dreaded castor oil, sweet oil, camphor, croup syrup, baking soda, rosebud salve, mercurochrome, merthiolate, vasoline, Epsom salts, Ungentine and horse liniment. She doctored 11 children thru measles, mumps, whooping cough, typhoid, chicken pox, scarlet fever, and flu. She could spot a sick kid from a mile off, and a faker from twice that distance. If you couldn't be cured from her little bag of tricks you probably wasn't worth saving.
Castor oil was probably Mom's favorite medicine of choice, saying that the oil went thru the bowel lubricating and healing. My thought on it was that it rushed thru the bowel like a tidal wave evicting any and everything in its path, causing a mad panicked jog to the outhouse with a prayer that no one else was in residence. Most achieved a new found health after one dose. Croup syrup for those that don't know, was a mixture of a cough syrup with syrup of ipecac added. The cough syrup "loosened" the cough, ipecac loosed everything else.
Of course, for scrapes, scratches and minor cuts she liberally painted the boo boo with the liquid fire of Merthiolate, guaranteed to incinerate even the meanest of germs. For sprains and strains, soak it in Epsom salts and rub it with liniment. Sweet oil gently warmed eased many ear aches and promoted late night rest. Vasoline was good for sore chapped lips and baby's butts. But my favorite cure was her peach-sodie. She'd take 3/4 glass of the juice from a jar of her canned peaches and add about a 1/4 tsp of baking soda and stir it up vigorously; it would begin to foam and fizzle, and we were told to drink up. This stuff tasted darn good...too good to be medicine, but it was.
Once, there was maybe 5 or 6 of us incarcerated in the makeshift infirmary with the latest epidemic chicken pox. We were suppose to lie quietly to rest our bodies and lessen our fevers. She'd bathed our bodies in a cooling tepid mix of water and soda. Approximately 10 minutes after she left the room we decided a pillow fight was a lot more fun than being sick. We began leaping from one bed to another, pillows and an occasional feather flew thru the air, and just as my brother (yes, Sam Sneeze) made a spectacular jump from the head of one bed to the foot of another, Mom made an appearance...a quiet fell on the sickroom, all except brother's landing which was actually a foot off the planned drop zone. His head went under, landing between the beds, knocking loose a rather large scab beside his eyebrow. It is true… if you tear a chicken pox scab loose, it will leave a scar for life!
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have bear foot memories.
