Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Plight Your Trough
A solemn pledge of commitment or loyalty
Valentines Day. Mom and Pap have had many of them together, and in a world where everything and it seems everyone has become disposable, the fact that their marriage is even more solid is a miracle. Their lives have out lasted many rough and tough years on the farm, where I’m sure Mother Hubbard may have had more in her cupboards. They faced hardship, loss of family members, years of drought, Wars, diseases, and a whole passel full of youngen always wanting and needing. In conversation with Mom, I asked what she attributed her long and loving marriage to. Her answer was simple...when she and Pap married, they married with the intent and determination of not parting, as the minister said, till death parted them. Such a simple explanation for something that could have been complex.
Both she and Pap agreed on certain things prior to their wedding. They would never got to bed with anger in their mind or on their tongue. Pap would work as much as needed to feed their children and Mom would build the fires and cook the meals (thank goodness....Dad could fry taters and bake cornbread, but Mom could really cook). They both pulled the plow of marriage simultaneously. They would make their decision together, and Mom would be the primary to administer discipline to the youngens. Growing up, I can never recall them arguing or talking loud in front of their children. Children have a hard time learning how to grow up, they don’t need the extra burden added to their shoulders of having one or both parents acting younger than the children. Neither ever had any doubt or suspicion of the other’s faithfulness, both agreeing that they held love and attraction only for each other. A house as full as ours didn’t need to become more crowded by the green eyed monster known as jealousy, there just wasn’t any room at the table for such.
They both laughed about a patch they had gone thru, when Pap hadn’t quite figured out that a man with a wife and little kids at home could not be out with footloose men of the area having a drink or two. Mom said she gave Pap an ultimatum, he would give up his single man ways or give up his wife and marriage. I’m glad to say he realized the commitment he made when he said “I do” would provide a reward that would bring him a lifetime of greatness. I asked him about it, and he said there was never any doubt which he would give up. He loved his wife, he loved his kids, and he swore before God, a minister and witnesses that he was in it thru better and worse, sickness and health, till death would they part. The Pap who told me this was not the wet behind the ears skinny red head, but a real man, who held his family with a genuine love. He gave up boyhood ways totally. As their vows said, they plight their trough, or swore in front of God to remain committed. And that folks, is what a real valentine does.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
