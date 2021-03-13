Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Early Onset of Spring Fever
Just about this time every year, the trees and plants begin waking from their winter long nap. As they yawn and stretch out under the supervision of a somewhat fickle sun, they make a decision to start the sap to rising, and just like the mercury rising in an old timer’s thermometer, the sap rises in accordance to the warmth of the sun. In the house, the people are starting to shake off the draggy-ness brought on by too much cold and dark hours. Pap has been riding his walking stick to the future tater patch and garden to monitor when the ground will become in good enough condition to turn the top under and begin the process of getting it tater planting ready.
The old timers said you should get your taters in the ground and start your seedlings for cabbage and the more hardy plants in the warmth of protected areas. That being said, the ground isn’t gonna be ready to plant anything but snowballs for at least a couple more weeks. It’s still just too early and too cold, and officially, Spring doesn’t begin for a few more weeks. Pap ain’t the only one feeling the effects of early on-set spring fever. You can see the anticipation of green grass and blue skies shinning from the eyes of all us youngens, and unless I am misreading the signs, Mom is definitely showing signs of wanna be gardening.
On the better days the folks have herded us out to clear brush and tidy up the remnants of a punishing winter. Today being Saturday means as soon as our chores are done we can set out to see how can get into what first. Brother mentioned something about meeting up with some locals for a makeshift basketball game this afternoon, and the Baby Sisters and I are thinking about taking advantage of a welcomed and surprisingly warm spell to walk to town and cash in a few collected pop bottles for an extra treat. Pap is talking about working on replacing a few nails on the old drag to fasten the planks to the logs better, and Mom will likely be standing by holding the nails for him. They do everything together.
In the meantime, I’ve got to finish hanging the laundry out on the clothes lines stretched out back, and then me and the Sisters will fix some dinner before we set out on our afternoon adventure. I do hope you enjoy your day as well, and find something to do to satisfy your yearning!
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.