Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Hallelu-Hallelu
Bible School time! During the summer, we’re lucky enough to go to Bible School two times, at the Upper Annville church that is baptist and the lower Annville church at the church school, that is Dutch Reform, though Mom says there is talk they are going to stop being Dutch Reform and just be Reformed. I don’t know what that means, but i don’t think it much matters, cause God goes to both churches. My family belongs to different churches, from baptist, Dutch Reform to Christian. Pap says a person should decide for themselves which church feels best for them. Kinda like wearing shoes…just cause I can put my foot into Brother’s shoe doesn’t mean it’s a good fit. I should pick the shoes that fit and feels best to me. Just like the church you go to. I like both churches we go to Bible school at, they both feel like they fit good, and are an extension of my family.
The church school has Bible School next week, and this week the Baptist church will commence. Miz Muncy is going to be picking us up and bringing us home. She’s a very short person, and when you see her driving her small white car it looks as if she can barely see over the steering wheel. She’s always nice to us and every year she and her mother, Miz Shepherd, brings kool aid and cookies one day for our break. I love kool aid and cookies time. We don’t get either at home too often, and not only is it a great snack, but it makes Bible school feel like it’s a special occasion, sort of like a family get together.
Many of the church members pick up kids from all about the community and bring them to the church where everyone gathers waiting for the signal to start. Then it comes. Tucked into the back corner of the church next to the entrance is a rope that hangs from the ceiling. Someone is selected to pull the rope that is attached to the bell in the tower above. The youngster(s) pull hard on the rope and by hanging on tight, the weight of the bells movement will lift their feet from the floor. Overhead thru the summer air, the bell clangs announcing its time to gather inside. We’ll stand at the pews as both the American and Christian flags accompany the Bible as their carriers march down the center aisle. For the next bit of time we will pledge our respect and allegiance to all three and sing in celebration to that fact. For the next thirty minutes we will sound with the exuberance of kids excited to be part of a church family. To quote the song, “Hallelu, Hallelu, Hallelu, Hallelujah, Praise ye the Lord!”
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
