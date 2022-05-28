Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Third Down, One Yard To Go
Does anyone know when we got rid of yards and replaced them with lawns? Seems like it happened by covert sneakery. Wish they'd bring the yards back. You remember yards don't you? The place where parents sat in the shade of a tree, discussing family news and interests. Kids used to play in the yard, making worn paths and bare spots where the grass just got to tired to grow. Young girls used to lie on a pallet and tan their legs while reading a book. Boys rounded up some neighbor kids for some softball. Soon everyone in the family have joined in and it sounds as if the sunshine and fresh air has painted the voices with brilliant laughter. Moms would pass out paper cups full of koolaid and each child would savor and sip until each one is running around the bases wearing red mustaches and roses in their sun warmed cheeks.
There are iris beds and rose bushes in pink and red. A cherry tree, pines and maple. The edges aren't trimmed evenly, but well enough that there is no mistaking the love and pride. Neighbors drop by and pull up a well used, paint chipped lawn chair that isn't a part of a set, unless you count being one of six mismatched chairs as being a set. The edge of the porch becomes a holding place for the paper cups, climbing kids and those tired of standing. Cars out for a relaxing drive and people out walking throw up their hands and the family waves back. A yard wasn't just a decoration, but a useable bit of floorspace, a gym without a roof, an outdoor parlor, and a child's lunchroom. Heck, it was just like part of the family.
Now days yards have been replaced by lawns. Beautifully cultivated, manicured green carpet that isn't allowed to play with the kids or hear the neighbors gossip, or plot and plan with the flowers and trees that are now neatly arranged like soldiers in a row, forbidden to be out of line or less than immaculately groomed. No kids arranging lawn chairs to be their pretend school bus, or the infield of a cheering fan packed stadium. There's a postage stamp sized porch, neatly designed for eye appeal with a fancied up milk can with some kind of feathery plants or twigs sticking up just under the lit doorbell button, mocking a poor rocking chair that is more for curb appeal than holding up granny's fanny while she churns and sings. In fact, this porch is usually so small that granny would flip over backwards into the neatly groomed gravel bed that lines the walkway.
Yards were more fun than lawns, maybe not so neatly pretty, but had a lot more giggles in it, the swack sounds of a bat hitting a softball, the whispered murmurs of neighbors telling things not meant for young ears, and worn tracks from years of barefoot travel. Seems like life and family was more fun and richer when there were more yards. Maybe others will notice how yards enrich families, and they will make a resurgence.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
