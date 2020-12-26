Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree
Older Brother just had a birthday, and with that and the fact that Christmas is just around the corner has him feeling festive and creative. Mom says we can put the tree up and decorate it. Older Brother has decided he is going to design a star to put on top. He has found a box that is just big enough for him to cut out a star design on each side, stiff enough to hold a shape, but thin enough to make cutting it out fairly easy. The hardest part will be drawing two parts that will slot into each other to make a star that has dimension. After its cut out, he will cover each piece with tin foil and then slot the pieces together, and affix it to the top of the tree. We have a string of lights to wrap around the tree, and Older Brother will put the end light thru a small hole he has punched into the center of the star. This will make the star shine bright when the lights are plugged in.
We also have a box of shiny plastic strands called icicles. I don't know why they are called icicles, cause they really don't resemble real icicles. Anyway, we used to put lots of them on the tree till we realized that since Mom saves them to reuse each year that they each have to be removed, which is a slow and tedious process, and regardless of how hard you try and how much of a good job you feel like you did, there will be a skeletal remains of a deceased Christmas tree lying out back next to the chopping block with wisps and snags of silver strands. Not just at our house either, seems like there's several houses with the remains of a Christmas tree lying out with silver strands, almost as if it had developed gray hair.
Mom says the reason we wait to put up our tree is so that the heat from the coal or wood stoves doesn't dry it out making it a fire hazard. It is setting deep inside an old bucket with broken bricks and bunches of gravels to hold it up, and every day or so, someone slides down and around the tree to fill the bucket with water. The water helps, but the tree still dries and the needles fall off or the greenery turns brown. But the pine smell is wonderful, just like Christmas. The decorations we put up are a hodgepodge of homemade ornaments, some old garland that belonged to Granny, the red boots Older Sister sent us after she joined the army, some shiny ornaments given to us or bought on a clearance. Each year when the decorating is done, there will be talk of "remember this" and "where did this come from." Pap will sit in his chair marking on a piece of paper to pass the time, and Mom will be nearby threatening to swat us all if we don't quit being silly. Of course no one is really listening.
Mom and Pap are kinda like the star on top of the tree. Their job is to keep every one and everything focused and in line. They are the leaders. Each ornament is unique and lovely in its own way. But that shining star at the top gives the tree dimension and direction. Just as the wise men followed the star long ago, our job as kids is to follow the example that Mom and Pap have tried to present to us, though Mom would declare we were more wise guys than wise men.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
