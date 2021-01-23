Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Good and Bad Sounds
The only thing worse than hearing the dipper clang against the bottom of an empty water bucket is the sound of a clunk the dipper makes while striking the frozen top of water in a water bucket. Each evening, as dark begins to set in, Mom has the older boys head out to the drilled well casing out back of the house off the corner of the porch. They are charged with the responsibility of making sure the water bucket has sufficient water necessary for drinking thru the evening as well as cooking breakfast and making coffee the next morning. The bucket sets on the right side end of a dry sink under a westerly window. A nail has been driven in the window casing to hang the dipper and it is used by one and all. It’s important to hang the dipper, because when the house becomes cold in the winter, the dipper can easily become encased within a bucket shaped block of ice. The bucket can be moved to the stove top to melt, but breakfast making doesn’t have the time to wait, so as a back up, the coffee pot as well as the warming tank on the side of the cook stove are also filled the evening before to ensure there will be coffee and grub at the designated breakfast time.
To the left of the dry sink is a home built woodbox and an old wood-burning cook stove. The younger kids are assigned the job of keeping the woodbox filled. Mom and Pap always make sure there is plenty of wood for the kitchen and coal for the living room stoves. Each morning, Mom starts off in the living room to restore the fire she “banked down” the night before. She feeds it with coal and adjusts the damper till the fire gets just the right amount of oxygen without losing heat thru the stovepipe and out the flue. On to the kitchen where she gathers up her kindling and coaxes a small flame into a biscuit baking heat. As the stove hears and the coffee water begins to warm, she begins assembling the ingredients to make the biscuits so loved by us all. Against the wall to the left of the stove is a hosier cupboard, where dishes are stored in the cabinet above and the essentials like flour, sugar, salt and coffee are stored in the side drawers of the bottom cabinet.
Across the room from the cupboard is a white bench, built by Mom and Pap, to accommodate the youngest of the troops. A highchair is off to the side in a corner. In front of the bench was a heavy, solid wood table that was guaranteed to stand up to the trials presented to it by the young roughens. With the biscuits being settled in large, hot, well-greased, cast iron skillets, another skillet is placed upon the iron top of the cook stove. There are removable iron discs that can be levied up to place the pots and pans over direct flame, or to allow for toasting breads and such, but these were seldom removed at our house. Soon the coffee is bubbling and push back from the heat to settle down at bit. Mom pours about a half cup into a cup and then gently pours it back in the pot; she says this is a trick to help settle the grounds back to the bottom. The air is beginning to pick up the scent of piping hot biscuits, and the gravy has come to a boil in the skillet. All the grub is assembled onto the table surface and faces start appearing around the table. The worse sound may be the clang and clunk made by a dipper in a water bucket, but the best sound has to be Mom’s voice hollering “come and eat, breakfast is ready.”
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
