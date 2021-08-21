Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Maybe Katy Did
About two weeks back the katydids started their chant in the late evening hours into the early night. The old timers said that the “dog days” of summer brings on the sounds of the crickets and katydids. By this time of the summer the insect world is teaming with critters that are mature and ready to fall in love and set up housekeeping with a mate. All those melancholy night sounds that us hill folk like to hear is actually the insect world’s version of “social media.” As the sun begins dropping past the heat of the afternoon, the male crickets will sluggishly come out and after figuring what the air temperature is, will begin rubbing their wings together making a chirping sound. It’s said you can figure out a close approximation of what the temperature is by counting the number of chirps you hear in 15 seconds and adding 37 to that. Them grasshoppers, locust, crickets and katydids are all supposed to be able to estimate current temperatures as well as predict the arrival of cold weather ahead. The oldsters say that the first Frost will begin 6-weeks from the onset of the katydid’s arrival.
Now I must warn you, it is supposed to be bad luck to kill a cricket in your house, which means you’ve got to figure out how to evict him without causing him any fatal harm. As sure as darkness falls in a farm house dwelling, a cricket will be hid in a corner somewhere and begin chirping loudly when the light goes out. But do not be tempted to smush him, just gentle usher him to the nearest door. The cricket’s chirp starts in the late afternoon, then becomes more noticeable, continuing till the arrival of early evening. As it gets later, their commentary will stop, relinquishing their noisy platform to the katydids. The katydids will then take up their chee-chee sound till well past midnight. While it’s bad luck to kill the cricket, it’s been said that katydids are harbingers of bad news, the sight of them during the day forewarns sickness or even death. So the faster you can get shed of them, the better!
I’ve read, that the pilgrims and early arrivers to the new world were unfamiliar with katydids, and when the insects began their summer chant, it frightened the newcomers to some degree. Ive heard the katydid was named for a girl name Kate, who in a fit of anger killed her beau and her sister whom she caught together. Because Kate was such an innocent looking and acting girl, no one believed her capable. The insects had seen her do it, so began chanting that Katy-did do it. If you listen, you can hear them saying it, however, with variations of the temperature, especially the cooler temps, they will often change their mind to say she didn’t. Old folks watched and studied the bugs and insects a lot. They knew ants wouldn’t stir if temps were below a certain temp, jarflies sound the loudest in the hot part of the day, and even grasshoppers leap different under different temps.
Now I can’t declare any of this to be true, but just in case, I won’t be slaying any crickets, and I guess while I’m lying in the dark staring at the hands on the clock and hearing him chirp from a corner, I’ll just go ahead and count the chirps. If I’m gonna be awake, I might as well know the time and temperature.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
