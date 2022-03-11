Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Marching
We’ve all heard that thunder in February brings frost in May, but a little known piece of March weather lore says that if there be thunder in March it will be a fruitful year. Now having said that, you should be warned that the begats also determined that if March trades off weather with April, such that March has warm and moderate temps, that April will kick up her heels and throw a tantrum that leaves the month of April looking and feeling more like March than her own self. Notoriously known for its windy weather, (having borrowed winds from April,) the winds of March are believed by the begats to be indicators of dust or drier days ahead and great hay crops. You see, for any crop to be successful, the winds are needed to assist in the scattering of the pollens that are carried in the breeze to be cast about. The wind is natures fairy godmother, casting spells as it scatters its magic dusts and pollens.
In old Scotland, the denizens told of March arriving like an adder’s (deadly snake) head, and departs spread over the last 3 days like a peacock’s tail. Those same 3 days are the ones most often believed to have been traded with April. The begats warn that the days of March are those that need to be watched carefully and with suspicion. They did their best to hand down hints to advise us, such as warning about ash trees competing with the oaks. They forecast that the weather for the months ahead could be determined by the a competition between the ash trees and the mighty oaks. You see, they speculated should the ash trees being budding out before the oaks, then it will be a very dry summer of much choking on the dust of drought. However, should the oaks win the race over the ash in their budding process, then it will be a summer of splash, as in a wetter than common time.
Now it’s hard enough to try to judge weather patterns to come from the little hints Mother Nature drops for us, but then we find March not only wants you to heed his wind and star placement, but also wants you to obey the moon signs as well. Of course, we have all heard of planting in the moon signs, with above ground crops (like peas and cabbage) to be sown in the light phases of the moon, while below ground and root vegetables be sown in the dark phases of the moon. Just to complicate things even more, the fruit trees pruned last month will need to be sprayed again this month, but must happen well in advance of any buds and blooms appearing so not to damage the crop. The grape vines are healing well from their rigorous shearing last month, resembling little old folk huddled in their chairs napping. Farmer Brown is rushing about, checking the grounds to pick the perfect time to bust open the sleeping sod, to allow it time to perfect. Large growth bed fires will be built and tended over special spots to allow the purifying heat to sterilize the ground and feed it with a nourishing ash.
This March stuff is kinda scary how important it is. We’ve been marching to the beat of February’s drum only to have the moments pass by in a blink, and now, find ourselves dependent on the mercies of a fickle month that can’t decide on which tune it wants to march to.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
