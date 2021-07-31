Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Gettin Shod
School starts in 3-weeks. Mom says before we get into canning beans next week, now would be a good time to do school shopping. Seems like Mom has had youngens of varying ages enrolled in school forever, and from the passel of youngens still at home, it looks like there will continue to be for a long time to come. That means there’s never too much note paper or pencils stored away, cause there’s always gonna be someone to use it, if not this year, then the next school year. So, thru out the entire year, spring, summer, fall or winter, if she finds school supplies on sale, she lays a few in. Still, she’ll maybe need to get a few spiral bound notebooks, a folder or two, and maybe a few boxes of “colors,” but mostly she’s already got all that kind of stuff. What she does need to go shopping for is things like shoes, socks and school clothes. That is if there’s any that can be afforded. She will of course make a trip or two to the “Cheap Store,” but today she’s going to McKee town to check for any bargains.
First her and Pap are going to Annville to Ted Baldwin’s store to get groceries. When she gets back she will have us put on a thin sock and stand on a piece of scrap paper. Then with a sharp pencil, an outline is drawn as close to our foot as can be traced. Mom says this is how folks used to order shoes from the catalogue in the old days. You trace your foot, send it to the company and they could match your foot outline to a shoe. Today Mom will take our foot outlines with her to McKee town to see if she can find shoes to fit them. For the most part, she’s raised enough youngens that she can mostly guess your correct sizes just by casting an eye at us, but shoes have to be measured a bit more precise.
When they get to McKee she will go by and see Mr Hampton at the shoe store to see what he suggests for school wear. He always does his best to guide Mom towards something that is durable, and not too bad looking. Mom thinks he’s helpful and honest, and he always treats us as if he thinks we are a valued customer. He recognizes that it’s important how you treat your customer. Next I suppose Mom will go by Johnson’s Dollar Store to look for school supplies to be had at a good price, and it’s also a good place to get a few school clothes that can’t be gotten at the Cheap Store. Sometimes she or Pap will run into family or friends they don’t get to see too often and spend a few minutes talking, but usually as a rule they don’t spend too much time in town.
When Mom and Pap get home there’ll be a bit of excitement, with some getting to see what new articles Mom got them for school. It’s not every day you get new shoes after all, that’s a once a year event. Even new socks and underwear is exciting. If we’re lucky Mom might find something extra, like a jacket or blouse. Part of the excitement of getting new shoes is the fun of getting to wear them a few times around the house to break them in, and we’ll get to wear them to Sunday School tomorrow to get the feel. We’ll be just like new shod ponies clopping around in our new shoes.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
