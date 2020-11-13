Barefoot Memories of a Hillbilly

Old Woman’s Summer
The baccer is ready to start stripping once the rain sets in, but we are in the midst of Indian Summer, which is just another way of saying a warm, hazy, dry stretch in Fall. Old timers say it has to be both warm and hazy, as well as occurring only after the major or killing frosts of Fall, but before mid-November. Some call it a Second Summer, and in the old countries across the pond it is also know as Old Woman’s or Grandma’s Summer. Some even call it Poor Man’s Summer because it allowed the poor man a chance to get in extra firewood and forage the fields and woods for any roots, nuts or edibles that might have evaded the killing frosts. In the American pioneer days, it was noted the Indians used these mini summers for hunting and fishing to add to their larders. It’s been really nice, and as much as I’m dreading the onset of colder, wet weather, if we want a few extras for Christmas, now would be a good time for the rains to come.
Mom is setting under the light of a bright window hemming a pair of work trousers for Pap, and Pap is busy wearing a rut between the house and the barn. He’s really chomping at the bit to start in baccer stripping. When we got in from school and came thru the back door (family always uses the back door,) the air was filled with the aroma of spices that brought to mind dried apples. Mom said with baccer stripping coming up she knew there wouldn’t be many chances for special treats, so she put on the dried apples to cook, added the spices and sweetened it as only she could, and filled the air with wonderful scents of deliciousness. She said if she got the chance she’d roll out the dough for fried pies, although she doesn’t fry her pies, she bakes them in the oven.
Continuing on with her hemming, I asked where she had learned to sew and hem; at the church school she stated. I looked over her stitches, all neat, even, and nearly invisible her precision was so intense. Hemming was something she showed us how to do when we were younger, boys and girls. I can only imagine how many stitches she’s made in her day. Setting her sewing to the side, we all moved to the kitchen, where she moved her “tater bucket” where she could begin peeling the taters. Pap just completing his most recent trek from the barn picked up a knife and began peeling taters along with Mom. She listens to Pap outline a list of tasks he’d completed this afternoon, and things he might do tomorrow if the weather continued to hold. Slicing the taters vertically, rotating the tater and cutting vertical again to make sticks, like the French fries you can get at Taylor’s Drive In.
Simple things going on in the household today, but that’s what farm life is. Prioritizing simple things and at the end of the day, if you do enough simple things correctly, it’s like a second chance...like an Old Woman’s Winter.
I wear shoes now, but sometimes I have barefoot memories.
